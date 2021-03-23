Fuller Fully Healthy, Ready to Prove Himself

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller V is getting ready to come to South Florida to start working with Tua Tagovailoa

Will Fuller V likes the deep passes because, as he says, who doesn't like the long touchdowns?

But the recent Miami Dolphins acquisition doesn't like to think of himself as merely a deep threat for the offense. He sees himself as a complete wide receiver and he has every intention to show it in 2021.

In fact, proving himself all over again was part of the reason Fuller joined the Dolphins on a one-year contract, which will make him an unrestricted free agent next offseason unless Miami signs him to a long-term deal.

"I'm super excited to be here in Miami," Fuller said during a Zoom media session Tuesday. "I feel like I wanted to take a one-year (deal) just to prove my worth in the league. I've had my fair share of injuries and I've been working really hard. I just want to prove to the NFL, to the Dolphins for taking a chance on me, that I'm a player that they would love to have long term."

Indeed, injuries have been an issue for Fuller since he entered the NFL as the 21st overall pick in the 2016 draft — eight spots after the Dolphins took tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Fuller has yet to play a full season in the NFL, though he was on track to do just that last year before he was slapped with a six-game suspension for violating the league's policy against performance-enhancing drugs.

Fuller sat out the final five games of the 2020 season, which means they'll have to sit out the Dolphins opener in 2021.

But he plans on not missing another game all season, and he pointed to his Fairchild Sports Performance hoodie as he was talking about preparing for the 2021 season.

"This guy has helped me a lot, Benjamin Fairchild," Fuller said. "Specific training for my body. Not doing what everybody else is doing, as far as linemen and quarterbacks. Doing specific stuff for my body because everybody is different. I started working out with him last year and took it to a new level this year and added some things here and there. This is probably the best I've felt in my career, so I'm excited to play 16 games this season."

Fuller's arrival gives the Dolphins offense the kind of big-play threat outside in the passing game that it was lacking last season.

And even if the Dolphins do decide to still add another wide receiver in the draft after signing Fuller, he'd be totally cool with that.

“The more talent we’ve got, the easier it’ll be for all of us," Fuller said. "Whatever they’re going to do in the draft, I have no idea. That’s above my head. I’m just here to do my job. But I would love another receiver in the room. Just keep bringing talent, and we’re going to keep making plays."

Fuller says he's already spoken with his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, and is ready to get to working with him.

“So I’m out here in Houston finishing up my offseason program and doing my workout stuff here," Fuller said. "I’m almost done, so I’m looking forward to getting up to Miami as soon as possible and contacting with him. I’ve already spoken with him on the phone and texted with him. We’re setting things up to go over there in Miami and throw, so I’m excited for that as well in the near future."

Fuller said he discussed his PED suspension with the Dolphins before signing his contract.

"I definitely had to shore some things up with them," Fuller said. "For me, it was a one-time thing – completely accidental. That’s never going to happen again. I’m excited to put that in my past and come to Miami and put my head down and work.

"I’m just excited to be here. I’m excited for a fresh start. Miami took a chance on me and I’m just excited to be here and excited to put my head down and work."