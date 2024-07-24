All Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Will Have More Than The Home Field Advantage In Week 1 Against Jacksonville

The Miami Dolphins will have a good luck charm at their September 8th game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jan 25, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; CBS network basketball commentators Kevin Harlan (L) and Bill Raftery (R) perform the pre-game show before the Pittsburgh Panthers host the Louisville Cardinals at the Petersen Events Center. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The Miami Dolphins' home-field advantage is only one edge over their opponent when they open the 2024 regular season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They will have Kevin Harlan on the microphone for CBS Sports. That has proven a good luck charm for the Miami Dolphins during the Mike McDaniel Era.

Remember the game against Baltimore in 2022 when Miami was down by several late-game touchdowns? Tua Tagovailoa brought the Dolphins back, and they won the game late in the fourth quarter.

Harlan was on the microphone.

The following week, at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami beat the Buffalo Bills in the blistering South Florida heat. Harlan was at the helm.

Last season, when Miami systematically dismantled the Denver Broncos at The Rock 70-20, Harlan was on the call.

In Week 3 of this upcoming season, when Miami travels to Seattle, CBS Sports has announced that Harlan will call the game. Amazon Prime is broadcasting the Week 2 game, so Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call.

Harlan has become a folk hero in some parts of South Florida. A fan on social media even titled his X account "The Kevin Harlan Effect."

Harlan was interviewed by the Palm Beach Post late last season and asked if there is any correlation between his calling Miami games and the team's better performance.

"I....well...I don't even know what to say on that," Harlan said. "That's hilarious."

Harlan said he is not the official play-by-plan for the Dolphins for CBS Sports. The games are randomly assigned, and anyone could have gotten the game.

"It's like a roulette wheel," Harlan says. "It just as easily could have gone to [Jim] Nantz and [Tony] Romo or anybody else at CBS, and we've just had the very good fortune of being there for these, you know, larger-than-life moments for that team."

