Dolphins Notes: Willis Workout, Former Dolphins News, Chubb's Farewell

The Miami Dolphins are two weeks away from starting their 2026 offseason program under new head coach Jeff Hafley, and this is a time when players do some workouts on their own to get ready.

Such is the case for new quarterback Malik Willis and new wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, who have worked together in Jacksonville, as chronicled by Willis' QB coach, Sean McEvoy.

This isn't particularly unusual, but it's certainly nice to see the Dolphins' prized free agent acquisition putting in the work to get ready for the start of the offseason program.

Great start to Week 2 down in Jacksonville..

Malik Willis 🤝 Jalen Tolbert 🐬🐬 pic.twitter.com/DgPf0HFCBP — Sean McEvoy (@QBCoachMcEvoy) March 23, 2026

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As Dolphins fans might recall, Willis was working with McEvoy when he got word from his agent about his deal with Miami.

FORMER DOLPHINS FIND NEW TEAMS

Monday was a good day for two former Miami players who landed new jobs for 2026.

Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater agreed to terms with the Detroit Lions, while guard Robert Jones did the same with the San Francisco 49ers.

Bridgewater played for the Lions in 2023-24 before retiring but then coming out of retirement to become Baker Mayfield's backup for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

Bridgewater played one season with the Dolphins, serving as Tua Tagovailoa's backup in 2022. He appeared in five games, but never played a full three quarters in any of those and left his two starts early.

As for Jones, he spent the 2025 season on injured reserve with the Dallas Cowboys after sustaining a serious neck injury in training camp. A former rookie free agent for the Dolphins who worked his way into the starting lineup, Jones has signed with Dallas as an unrestricted free agent.

CHUBB'S FAREWELL MESSAGE

After wearing number 2 with the Dolphins during his three-plus seasons in Miami, Chubb is back to wearing his previous number 9 after signing with the Buffalo Bills.

Chubb got a three-year deal with Buffalo after being released by the Dolphins.

He said on the Terron Armstead podcast "The Set" that he'll forever feel close to some of his former teammates.

"It's hard, man, because it's the bond I built with those guys," Chubb said. "The bonds I had made with like Jordyn Brooks, with like Zach (Sieler), the whole D-line, all those young guys they got in their top that's my like, these are gonna be my (guys), so it's not gonna be 'F them.' But all the new that's in there, I'm not a part of that. You know, I haven't been a part of that. So I can send a little message to them, but my brothers, they always have my love."

Chubb had nothing but good things to say about his time in Miami and certainly didn't shut the door on a possible return down the line if things work out right.

Oh, and he said he didn't sign with Buffalo looking for revenge or payback against Miami.

"I would first of all say, man, it's not personal at all," Chubb said. "It's not personal at all. You know what? I mean, I'm not going up there to spite Miami and do all this like the best opportunity presented to me and my message to them, man, I love y'all. Y'all took me in when, like I said, I had a lot of hate in my heart, and I had a lot of frustration going to a new city and doing this and having to pick up and move. Y'all welcomed me in. Unfortunately, we couldn't get over that 25-year hump of not winning the playoff game, but we damn sure tried.

"We had the guys in the locker room who gave it all each and every day, I was one of them. Tried to be one of them each and every day, and unfortunately it didn't work out. But that's not the end of my career. You know, I got three years in Buffalo. I could finish it out with the Dolphins. Yeah. I mean, I'm not trying to burn no bridges. It's love, man."