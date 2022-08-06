Tyreek And Why He'll Keep Talking the Talk

Tyreek Hill was back at Miami Dolphins practice Saturday after sitting out a day with what he described as a minor injury.

He certainly looked like himself in practice, catching four passes during team drills, and he most definitely sounded like himself afterward when he spoke to the media at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Among the most interesting topics was his confidence and whether his willingness to "talk the talk" put more pressure on him to perform.

“Yeah, man, I feel like if I don’t talk, I don’t perform, because I perform better under pressure," Hill said. "That’s just my mentality. I feel like if I’m relaxed, if I’m just chilling and just vibing, then I go with the flow. But if somebody is engaging me and talking trash. Like, say for instance I’m going against a DB and he doesn’t say nothing to me the whole entire game. To me, I’m like ‘OK, we’re brother-in-lawing it.’ But if he’s sitting there and talking trash to me and doing what he’s got to do, in my face every play, then I’m going to challenge him back. I’m going to do what I’ve got to do.”

Of course, one might argue that Hill just gave away the secret to defending him: Just stay quiet the whole game (just kidding).

Hill said his confidence comes from his grandfather.

"Just who I am as a person," he said. "I feel like I’ve always been this way. But for me, you’ve just got to know when to show it and know when to just be yourself. I just feel like growing up my whole life, I’ve always been the fastest. I’ve always been a (expletive) talker — in track and basketball. Once I made it to the league, it kind of carried on. Then I began to make plays. Then I began to talk a little bit more. That’s probably why they got rid of me in Kansas City because I was talking.”

While only the Chiefs will know for sure the reason or reasons they decided to trade Hill, his talking likely wasn't at the top of the list. Let's be real, it's not like Hill just started talking recently.

No, the trade had more to do with financial considerations, and the Chiefs' unwillingness to meet Hill's contract demands, which the Dolphins were happy to do to land his services.

HILL'S HEALTH STATUS

This was Hill's comment regarding his absence from practice Friday, which first was believed to be a "load management" issue.

“For me, I’ve just got to take time for my body because I’m a fast guy," Hill said. "I feel like all of the fast guys get certain injuries. I feel like that wasn’t really like a load management day for me. I had a little slight ding-up. I’m not really going to get into it. But I truly think those days are important because playing in Miami, the sun can weigh on you, as you can tell. It can take the fluids right out of your body. It puts so much soreness in your hamstrings and other muscles that you have in your body. Those days are very important, so it’s really up to us how we approach those days.”

HILL AND THE TAMPA PRACTICES

Hill paid teammate Xavien Howard a major compliment as he looked ahead to the Tampa Bay joint practices next week.

“Yeah, man. I’m really sick of going against X," he said. "He’s been locking me up in practice. I’m really eager to go against somebody else. Somebody that I’ve played twice. I really can’t wait to get to Tampa and I know the guys are very eager to get down there as well to play. Everybody is excited.”



Hill has caught an awful lot of passes in team drills during training camp, but I can't recall one that came against Howard in man coverage. Howard also has been all over Hill in the 1-on-1 passing drills.

And that's a testament — more than Hill's words — of just how good Howard is in good coverage.

HILL AND HIS HALL OF FAME THOUGHTS

With Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies set to take place later in the day, Hill was asked whether he's given thought to the possibility of finding himself with a bust in Canton one day.

While there's a long way to go before that discussion takes place, Hill certainly is off to a good start, with six Pro Bowl invitations and three All-Pro selections in six NFL seasons.

"I don’t really try to think about any of that," he said. "At this point in my career, the only thing I’m really thinking about is just winning games and doing whatever I can for this team. That’s really it. When that day comes for me to get into the Hall of Fame, I’ll be thankful. I’ll be grateful for just being listed or even being considered to be in those categories. That would be great. But for right now, I’m just focusing on what I can control and that’s my career and that’s me going out there and balling and doing what I can do.”

HILL AND HIS NEW WR PARTNER

A day after Jaylen Waddle praised Hill's professionalism and approach to the game, Hill returned the compliment when he was asked about his young teammate.

"I can kind of put us in the same category," Hill said. "When I was at his age and at his time in his career, I came into work every day. He works hard and doesn’t make excuses and does what he’s told. And when another guy got the ball, he played for that guy no matter what. So if I’m getting the ball, he’s blocking for me. Or if Raheem (Mostert) or anybody else, or if Tua (Tagovailoa) got the ball, he’s doing what he’s got to do to make plays for this team. That’s all I can ask for from a young guy trying to learn, trying to make it and trying to do what he can to support his family or whatever. Shout out to ‘J-Dub’ (Waddle) for that.”