AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Jesse Davis and the Intriguing O-line Possibility

Alain Poupart

Jesse Davis began his Zoom media session Saturday by volunteering that he's been doing some work at center, which happens to be the only position he has not played for the Miami Dolphins.

By work, of course, we're talking about what's permissible within the restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the revelation nonetheless is interesting because it makes us think about a scenario that really hasn't been brought up for the Dolphins offensive line among a multitude of scenarios that HAVE been discussed.

Up until now, the assumption has been that it will be Austin Jackson or Julién Davenport at left tackle, Ereck Flowers at left guard, free agent pick-up Ted Karras at center, and a whole bunch of options for right guard and right tackle, with Davis and second-round pick Robert Hunt the front-runners to take up the two starting spots regardless of who plays where.

But what if Davis becomes an option at center and the Dolphins end up using him at that spot instead of Karras, who let's not forget only started one season with the Patriots and that was because regular season starter David Andrews was sidelined with blood clots.

While his PFF grades might not reflect it, Davis has been serviceable, even solid, at just about every position he has played for the Dolphins except for left tackle.

So that makes the idea he could contribute at center not one to be summarily dismissed.

Let's assume, for the sake of argument, that Davis winds up being the choice at center.

That leaves the same two openings at right guard and right tackle, with Hunt still a heavy favorite to land one of the two jobs.

There certainly is no shortage of candidates for the right guard spot, among them Danny Isidora (started the first three games at guard last year), second-year players Michael Deiter (started 15 games at left guard) and Shaq Calhoun (started seven games at right guard) and rookie fourth-round pick Solomon Kindley.

The list of realistic candidates at right tackle isn't nearly as long. Besides Hunt and Davis, there's third-player Adam Pankey, who was claimed off waivers from the Green Bay Packers last December, and a pair of rookie free agents, Nick Kaltmayer and Jonathan Hubbard.

Of course, one other option would be to use Davenport at right tackle.

Before we get too carried away or assume Davis-to-center is a done deal, let's establish a few things.

As he mentioned, the roster uncertainties created by COVID are going to put even more of a premium of the ability of players to play multiple positions, so if Davis showed he's proficient enough at center that he can be used at that spot, that's a bonus.

Let's also understand that the only players who had reported for camp (after their COVID testing) until today had been rookies, quarterbacks and injured players, a group that encompasses anybody who had been receiving treatment for an injury regardless of games missed.

So that limited group did not include someone like, say, Karras.

"When I’m out there, it’s the injured group, the rookies and the quarterbacks, it’s a little practice to get the group going," Davis said. "But right now it’s just been we don’t have a center right now and, 'Why don’t you see what happens?' So right now I don't want to go out there put my guys in the right spot, so I have to learn the stuff and make the right calls and put everyone in a position to be successful, see the reps and get the reps right.

"I guess it’s something to mess with, especially with this COVID stuff. You never know who is going to be up and who is going to be down. I’m excited for it.”

Davis says he was told in the spring the likelihood was that he would line up on the right side of the offensive line, either at guard or tackle.

That remains the most likely scenario for him and the most that seems to make the most sense for the Dolphins. But what Davis divulged about playing center nonetheless deserved some attention.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Number 43 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 43 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Baker Lands on COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins placed two players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including starting linebacker Jerome Baker

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Talking Tua's Q Rating and Getting His Degree

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is among the student-athletes scheduled to receive their degree during summer commencement ceremonies, as his popularity with Dolphins fans continues to soar

Alain Poupart

Top 10 Miami Dolphins Players of All Time

With nine Hall of Fame members, the Dolphins have a long history of incredible talent in the NFL. This article will cover the 10 best players in the history of the Dolphins, including their stats, impact on the team, winning ability and accolades.

Jesse Unk

Tua Thankful for Fan Support

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is well aware of what fans expect from him, and he's eager to start trying to live up to those expectations

Alain Poupart

Number 44 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 44 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Dolphins History Lesson: Top 10 Picks and How They Panned Out

With Ronnie Brown slated to go into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame this weekend, we look back at the Dolphins careers of all their top 10 picks

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

The NFL Network Top 100 Tough on Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins not only got shut out of the NFL Network Top 100, but they saw four recent former players make the list

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Dolphins Players Donate Plasma to Help Patients Fighting COVID-19

Rookie Malcolm Perry was among a group of players who donated convalescent plasma to help patients still fighting COVID-19

Alain Poupart

Number 45 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 45 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart