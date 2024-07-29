New Homes for Former Dolphins Players
It's common in these still-early stages of training camp around the NFL for veterans to find work with new teams, and two such examples over recent days involve former Miami Dolphins players.
Safety Bobby McCain will be joining the Minnesota Vikings and former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, per reports, after offensive lineman Jesse Davis signed with the New Orleans Saints over the weekend.
McCAIN REJOINS FLORES
McCain had been in the NFC East since leaving the Dolphins during the 2021 offseason, spending two seasons in Washington before he played with the New York Giants in 2023.
A fifth-round pick in 2015, one of four in that round for the Dolphins that year, McCain spent six seasons with Miami with 55 starts and seven career interceptions.
McCain's last two years in Miami were the first two for Flores as head coach, and it was Flores who permanently moved him from cornerback to safety.
McCain will be looking for a rebound season with Flores in Minnesota after he failed to start a game in 2023 for the first time in his career.
As for Davis, he's coming off a 2023 season where he spent most of the year on the practice squad with the San Francisco 49ers and appeared in only one game. Before that, he appeared in 14 games as a backup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who acquired him in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings before the start of the 2022 regular season.
After joining the Dolphins off the New York Jets practice squad in 2017, Davis started 72 games in five seasons with Miami, including making all but three starts in his final three years.
REMAINING DOLPHINS FREE AGENTS
While McCain and Davis found new teams, almost a dozen players who ended the 2023 season on the Dolphins roster remain free agents as the second week of training camp kicks off.
The most notable obviously is cornerback Xavien Howard. The others are OLB Melvin Ingram, OLB Justin Houston, OLB Bruce Irvin, CB Keion Crossen, C Connor Williams, CB Justin Bethel, TE Tyler Kroft, WR Robbie Chosen, CB Eli Apple and C Jonotthan Harrison.
Williams made a free agent visit with the Seattle Seahawks last week but didn't sign.