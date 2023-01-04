Better Late Than Never for Glennon

Mike Glennon had kind of accepted that his NFL career might be over when his agent texted him Monday with news that the Miami Dolphins wanted to sign him.

And just like that he went from basketball coach for his 6-year-old son to being in position to potentially play a key role for the Dolphins as they try to make their way into the playoffs.

Glennon was signed in light of the injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater and figures to back up rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson against the New York Jets on Sunday.

And this is where we have to remind everyone that Bridgewater and Thompson have yet to finish a game they started this season, so the possibility of Glennon being called into action Sunday after being out of football all year certainly exists.

"It's definitely a unique situation," Glennon said Wednesday. "I mean, I was watching the game the other day just like most NFL fans and I see Teddy go down and kind of whenever a quarterback goes down this year, you say, well, maybe that'll be a shot. I saw the thing last week that said 64 NFL starting quarterbacks this year was like a record since the strike and I'm thinking, well, there's something that's telling that this might be over. This is the year.

"But here we are. So yeah, we'll see. We'll see what happens. Never know. But I'll do whatever I can this week to get ready."

This means for Glennon a lot of cramming this week to absorb the playbook and the offensive system.

"Just some of the background I guess would be similar to what I had in Chicago," Glennon said. "So I had Dowell Loggains, who came from Cleveland, who was with (Kyle) Shanahan and then a little bit of what Jon Gruden did, and that was with Jay Gruden in both Oakland and then in Jacksonville. So there's some similarity, but I can quickly tell this is a pretty complex offense. So I'll busy this week."



Glennon played six games with four starts for the New York Giants in 2021, but went unsigned as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

As the 2022 season progressed, he stayed ready by throwing with some North Carolina State players where he lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, and waited for a call that never came until this week.

"I've been home all year but I figured I'd come down here and do what I can to try to help with his team out," Glennon said. "I feel fresh. I'm sure I'm sure these guys are worn down. But fresh faces, new playbook to learn and kind of cram it in the week. But I feel like I can pick things up and do what I can to help us in this week."

Glennon indicated his family might fly down this weekend to watch the game against the Jets.

"(My son) was all fired up because he sees Jaylen Waddle do the little waddle thing," Glennon said. "So he's excited for it."

WHY MIAMI SIGNED MIKE GLENNON

The signing of Glennon came after the Dolphins worked out quarterbacks Kyle Lauletta and Jack Coan last week.

Given the Dolphins face a must-win situation against the Jets, it certainly made more sense to sign a veteran with starting experience in the event Bridgewater indeed can't play against the Jets and something happens to Thompson.

Lauletta appeared in five games as a rookie fourth-round pick of the New York Giants in 2018, but attempted only five passes (completing none) that season and hasn't appeared in an NFL game since. Coan has never played in an NFL regular season game.

The Dolphins could afford to sign either player to the practice squad before Bridgewater left the New England game with a finger injury, but that luxury is gone now that the team is down to one healthy quarterback.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

