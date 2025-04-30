New Uniform Coming (Kind Of) for Dolphins in 2025
Almost from the moment the Miami Dolphins changed to their current uniform iteration in 2013, many die-hard fans have voiced their interest in seeing the team return to the throwback uniforms the team wore during its glory days.
The NFL has announced, in partnership with Nike, a program it is calling "Rivalries." Within the program, teams will wear "Rivalries" jerseys for one home game each season against a division rival, with the team having the decision on which game the uniform promotion will be.
The league announced that the program will last for three seasons, giving each team time to wear their ‘Rivalries" gear against a divisional opponent. Better yet, for those yearning for more throwbacks, there has been an adjustment to that policy as well.
MAKE THROWBACKS PERMANENT!
Well, making the old new again isn’t exactly in the stars yet. Starting this year, though, throwback and alternative jerseys may be worn up to four times during the regular season, up from the previous limit of three. This means that fan-favorite throwback uniforms like the Dolphins, the Buccaneers' creamsicle jerseys or the Chargers’ powder blues could be seen more often.
The "Rivalries" program will be similar to what’s been used in the NBA and MLB in recent seasons with the "city connect"-type jerseys. During each of the next four seasons, two divisions each year will unveil their respective uniforms.
The 2025 season will feature the first wave of "Rivalries" games. The teams participating in that wave hail from the AFC East (Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and New York Jets) and NFC West (Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks).
Additional Rivalries uniforms will debut during the 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons.
The idea behind the edition of "Rivalries" week will be specially designed Nike uniforms and fan gear where the look will be born from local community insights.
“The NFL is home to some of the biggest football rivalries and today marks a historical moment for the NFL as we share ‘Rivalries’ with the world,” said Renie Anderson, chief revenue officer at the NFL. “Together with Nike, we are harnessing the power of rivalry matchups to bring fan excitement and community pride to the next level.”
Each participating team will wear a unique Rivalries uniform with designs rooted extensively in local community insights during a single home game against a division rival. The designs will be brought to life by pulling inspiration from the history of each city and the unique aspects of that community.
Following their reveal, "Rivalries" uniforms will be available in the team’s uniform lineup for three years after introduction (in addition to existing alternate uniforms).
Teams from the AFC South and NFC North will debut their Rivalries uniforms in 2026, followed by NFC East and AFC West teams in 2027, and teams from the AFC North and NFC South in 2028.