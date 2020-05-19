AllDolphins
Major Praise for Parker

Alain Poupart

DeVante Parker broke out last year in his fifth NFL season as the Dolphins' 2015 first-round pick led all AFC wide receivers in receiving yards (1,202) and touchdown catches (nine)

But that was just the beginning for Parker, according to NFL Network analyst Nate Burleson.

During a segment on "Good Morning Football" on Tuesday, Burleson and Kyle Brandt each gave their thoughts on the most underrated wide receiver in the league.

After Brandt mentioned Allen Robinson of the Chicago Bears, Burleson made his case for Parker.

It's an interesting case, if for not other reason than what Parker accomplished in 2019 when he not only put up big numbers but torched NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore in the Dolphins' 27-24 victory against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium to close out the regular season.

"He's got it all," said Burleson, who caught 457 passes during his 11-year NFL career as a wide receiver for the Vikings, Seahawks and Lions. "He's tall, fast, he has those long arms. He can go up and get the ball. And he has that quickness. I'm talking about in and out of his breaks.

"Last year he put 1,202, and the reason I feel like he's underrated and he's going to have a breakout is because as much as we talk about these other wide receivers, we're not talking about him. That's all about to change. I know, you've got Ryan Fitzpatrick still at quarterback and he's a great bridge quarterback, but can you imagine Tua throwing him the rock? Ooh-wee! I'm telling you, you better keep your eye on DeVante Parker."

At this time last year, Parker's future with the Dolphins was a bit murky. He agreed to renegotiate his contract after the Dolphins had picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, going from one year left on his contract at $9.4 million to two years for $10 million.

Parker's performance in 2019 was impressive enough that the Dolphins signed him to a three-year contract extension worth $30 million with $14 million in guarantees, according to overthecap.com.

