No QB Suspense This Week for Dolphins
There will be no suspense this week regarding the Miami Dolphins quarterback position.
Head coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday the team is proceeding with the idea that Tyler "Snoop" Huntley will make a second consecutive start when the Dolphins face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
Huntley, signed off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad after Tua Tagovailoa sustained a concussion in the Week 2 loss against the Buffalo Bills, played the whole way in the Dolphins' 31-12 loss against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night while Skylar Thompson served as the emergency third quarterback.
Thompson started the Week 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks before leaving with a right rib injury and being replaced by veteran Tim Boyle.
"As it stands right now, the injury that [Thompson] sustained is, it's been kind of laborsome getting back, so we're planning on going with Tyler," McDaniel said Tuesday. "And after reviewing the tape, there's reasons for guys to be excited about that, because while the the output wasn't nearly what we wanted offensively, there was some things to build upon that will keep working through and excited to do that tomorrow."
HUNTLEY'S FIRST DOLPHINS START
Known as much for his running ability as for his passing, Huntley led the Dolphins in rushing yards against Tennessee with 40 on eight attempts.
His 20-yard scramble in the fourth quarter tied for the longest offensive play of the night for the Dolphins. He also had a 12-yard run in the second quarter, one of nine offensive plays to gain at least 10 yards.
The passing stats, however, were another story.
Huntley completed 14 of 22 passes for only 96 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 73.3. The 96 yards represented the lowest total for a Dolphins QB who went the whole since 2020 when Tagovailoa passed for 93 yards in his NFL starting debut, a 28-17 victory against the Los Angeles Rams.
"I felt pretty good," Huntley said after the game. "I felt pretty comfortable. Just now I got to dig in deeper and just know the ins and outs of the offense, and it will take our offense to another level."
He will get the chance to do just that Sunday against the Patriots.