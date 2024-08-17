Number 19 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the 2024 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.
Today, we're at number 19.
As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.
Players who wore 19 for at least one regular season game:
DB Reyna Thompson (1986), QB Scott Mitchell (1990-93), QB Bernie Kosar (1994-96), WR Nate Jacquet (1998), WR Larry Shannon (1998-99), WR Ted Ginn Jr. (2007-09), WR Brandon Marshall (2010-11), WR Legedu Naanee (2012), WR Armon Binns (2012-13), WR Jakeem Grant (2016-21), QB Skylar Thompson (2022)
The breakdown of 19 with the Dolphins
As we get into the teens, the total of players for each number will be smaller, and so it is with 19. There have been some contributors, though. Scott Mitchell was a fourth-round pick in 1990 who had to step into action in 1993 after Dan Marino tore his Achilles tendon in an October game at Cleveland. Though his final numbers that year were nothing special (3-4 record, 12 TDs, 8 INTs), it was enough to earn him a big contract from the Detroit Lions. He ended up playing 11 seasons in the Dolphins and had one big year, with the Lions in 1995 when he had 32 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. The selection of Ginn with the ninth overall pick in the 2007 draft drew a lot of ridicule, particularly because of Cam Cameron's "Ginn family" speech, but the fact remains that Ginn is still in the NFL 13 years later. Ginn started 35 games for Miami and averaged 43 catches per season, not to mention his three kick returns for touchdowns, including two in a memorable 2009 game against the Jets. Brandon Marshall was highly productive, though highly controversial in his two-year stint with the Dolphins. He topped 1,000 receiving yards in both 2010 and 2011 and made the Pro Bowl the second year when he had 1,214 yards and six touchdowns. But his production didn't stop the Dolphins from trading him for two third-round picks, two years after they acquired him for two second-round picks. Jakeem Grant was a big-play returner after joining the Dolphins as a sixth-round pick in 2016, with three punt returns and two kickoff returns for touchdowns. His time in Miami ended in 2021 when he was traded to the Chicago Bears, and Grant's comeback attempt this year after spending the last two seasons on IR hit a snag when the Atlanta Falcons put him on injured reserve this week. Former University of Miami legend Bernie Kosar closed out his 12-year NFL career with three seasons with the Dolphins, though he played only 14 games with two starts. He lost both of them. Skylar Thompson's game participation is listed only as 2022 because he didn't play a down last season.
The top three Dolphins players with number 19
1. WR-KR Ted Ginn Jr.
2. WR Brandon Marshall
3. WR-KR Jakeem Grant
Dolphins 19's among the NFL's all-time best
Johnny Unitas and Lance Alworth are the two Hall of Famers who wore 19 and they stand head and shoulder above anybody else at that number. With his long and successful career with the Cleveland Browns, Kosar comes in fourth on Pro Football Reference's Approximate Value ranking for 19's and it might surprise many Dolphins fans that Ginn was sixth, the result of his 14-year career that included five other teams after he left Miami.