Number 34 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the 2024 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.
Today, we're at number 34.
As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.
Players who wore 34 for at least one regular season game:
WR Ron Sellers (1973), RB Jim Braxton (1979), Don Testerman (1980), RB Woody Bennett (1980-88), RB Nuu Faaola (1989), RB Tony Collins (1990), RB Aaron Craver (1991-93), DB Tyrone Braxton (1004), DB Tim Jacobs (1996-97), RB Ron Moore (1998), RB Cecil Collins (1999), RB Thurman Thomas (2000), RB Travis Minor (2001), RB Ricky Williams (2002-03, 2005, 2007-10), RB/KR Marcus Thigpen (2012-13), RB Damien Williams (2014-15), RB Senorise Perry (2017-18), RB De'Lance Turner (2019), RB Jordan Howard (2020), RB Malcolm Brown (2021), CB Parry Nickerson (2023)
The breakdown of 34 with the Dolphins
There is no real debate for the top spot at number 34 because it belongs to Ricky Williams, even though he does have a complicated legacy with the Dolphins. But there's no taking away from the fact he's second on the team in all-time rushing yards and he is the only Dolphins player to lead the NFL in rushing, which he did in 2002 when he had the best individual season in team history outside of Dan Marino's brilliant 1984 record-setting performance. Woody Bennett was claimed off waivers from the Jets by the Dolphins in 1980 and the former University of Miami back went on to start 62 games over nine seasons. He had a big year in 1984 when the Dolphins reached the Super Bowl, as he rushed for 606 yards and seven touchdowns. Marcus Thigpen joined the Dolphins out of the CFL in 2012 and had some interesting highlights. In his first year, he had both a punt and a kickoff return for touchdowns and in 2013 he had the game-winning touchdown in the 24-20 victory against the New England Patriots in Miami. Craver had limited production in his two seasons wearing 34 for the Dolphins, though he did have a great performance (8 carries, 72 yards, 1 touchdown) in a 31-0 victory against San Diego in the 1992 playoffs. Cecil Collins was one of the most physically gifted running backs the Dolphins have ever had, but he arrived as a fifth-round pick with off-the-field issues in his past and he was suspended from the team after eight games as a rookie and eventually released after he was arrested on burglary charges. Thurman Thomas closed out his Hall of Fame career with one season in Miami, but it was cut short by a knee injury. Damien Williams split his four seasons in Miami wearing 34 and 26, and in his two years wearing 34 he had modest rushing totals, though he caught 21 passes each year. ... Howard and Brown both came up short the past two seasons after arriving as unrestricted free agents.
The top three Dolphins players with number 34
1. RB Ricky Williams
2. RB Woody Bennett
3. RB Marcus Thigpen
Dolphins 34's among the NFL's all-time best
Ricky Williams absolutely belongs in the top 10 of all-time 34's, maybe even top five. The top spot probably belongs to Walter Payton, followed probably by the aforementioned Thurman Thomas.