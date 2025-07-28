Number 38 and the Three Who Wore It Best for the Dolphins
The countdown to the start of the 2025 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.
Today, we're at number 38.
As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.
Players who wore 38 for at least one regular season game:
RB Leroy Harris (1977-78), RB Bob Torrey (1979), RB Terry Robiskie (1980-81), RB Clarence Bailey (1987), CB Bruce Plummer (1998), RB Willard Reaves (1989), DB Calvin Jackson (1994-99), DB Kevin Williams (2000), DB Quintin Williams (2004), RB Patrick Cobbs (2006-10), RB Richard Medlin (2011), CB Julian Posey (2012), DB Don Jones (2014), CB Chimdi Chekwa (2016), FB De'Veon Smith (2017), RB Brandon Bolden (2018), FB Chandler Cox (2019); CB Javaris Davis (2021), CB Ethan Bonner (2023)
The breakdown of 38 with the Dolphins
Unlike 39, the Dolphins have had a lot of players wear 38, but no one who had anywhere near the impact of the only 39, Larry Csonka.
Leroy Harris was a fifth-round pick in 1977 who played two seasons for the Dolphins and started 16 of his 26 games. He was a solid contributor, with 417 and 512 rushing yards in his two seasons, and his 77-yard run against Baltimore as a rookie stood as the Dolphins' franchise record until Keith Byars matched it on Thanksgiving Day in 1993.
Calvin Jackson joined the Dolphins in 1994 as a rookie free agent out of Auburn, but he ended up starting 56 games at cornerback and safety over his final four seasons with Miami. His best season came in 1996 when he had three interceptions.
Patrick Cobbs was a special teams player and backup at running for five seasons after arriving as a rookie free agent in 2006. His career highlight was an 80-yard touchdown catch from Chad Pennington at Houston in 2008 after the Dolphins ran a flea-flicker out of the Wildcat formation.
Brandon Bolden's two rushing touchdowns for the Dolphins in 2018 came in the "Miracle in Miami" game against New England, the team for which he played his first six NFL seasons and where he returned in 2019. Bolden recently opted out of the 2020 season. Chandler Cox started three of the 13 games he played as a rookie seventh-round pick in 2019, but was released after two seasons. Ethan Bonner got some late-season action as a rookie as an undrafted free agent, but switched to 27 in 2024.
The top three Dolphins players with number 38
1. DB Calvin Jackson
2. RB Patrick Cobbs
3. RB Leroy Harris