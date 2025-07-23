Number 43 and the Three Who Wore It Best for the Dolphins
The countdown to the start of the 2025 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.
Today, we're at number 43.
As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.
Players who wore 43 for at least one regular season game:
DB Bob Neff (1966-68), DB Mike Howell (1972), WR Mike Holmes (1976), DB Jeff Allen (1980), DB Ricky Ray (1981), RB Larry Cowan (1982), S Bud Brown (1984-88), RB Terry Kirby (1993-94), S Scott McGarrahan (2002), RB Brock Forsey (2004, S Jack Hunt (2006), LB Andrew Van Ginkel (2019-23)
The breakdown of 43 with the Dolphins
The Dolphins haven't had many players wear the number 43, so it's difficult to come up with a top three.
Bob Neff was a defensive back who also returned punts and kickoffs during his time in Miami. His best season came in 1967 when he started 10 games on defense and had an interception and two fumble recoveries. He had kickoff returns of 90 yards in 1966 and 95 yards in 1968, though he didn't score on either play.
Safety Bud Brown is the one who the had the longest tenure, with a five-year stint after he arrived as an 11th-round draft pick out of Southern Miss. One of the members of the Killer B's defense, though its best days were prior to his arrival, Brown started 43 games for the Dolphins, including during the 1985 season, which ended with an AFC Championship Game loss against New England. Brown had five career interceptions and eight fumble recoveries, including five in that 1985 season.
Running back Terry Kirby came as a third-round pick out of Virginia, where he had set a school career rushing record (since broken). While he never developed into an elite ball carrier in the NFL, Kirby was a productive receiver out of the backfield from the start, setting a Dolphins rookie record (since broken) with 75 receptions. He had 66 catches in 1995 after playing only four games in 1994 because of injuries, though he wore 42 during that 1995 season. Kirby started 16 games for the Dolphins and went on to play seven more years in the NFL.
Andrew Van Ginkel did a lot of good work after arriving as a fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft in his five seasons before he left last offseason to join the Minnesota Vikings. Van Ginkel had 42 starts, 17 sacks and three touchdowns for the Dolphins.
The top three Dolphins players with number 43
1. LB Andrew Van Ginkel
2. S Bud Brown
3. RB Terry Kirby