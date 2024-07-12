Number 55 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the 2024 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.
Today, we're at number 55.
The top players at each number so far have been Jason Taylor at 99, Jared Odrick at 98, Phillip Merling at 97, Paul Soliai at 96, Tim Bowens at 95, Randy Starks at 94, Trace Armstrong at 93, John Denney at 92, Cameron Wake at 91, Marco Coleman at 90, Nat Moore at 89, Keith Jackson at 88, Andre Tillman at 87, Oronde Gadsden at 86, Nick Buoniconti at 85, Bill Stanfill at 84, Mark Clayton at 83, Brian Hartline at 82, O.J. McDuffie at 81, Irving Fryar at 80, Jon Giesler at 79, Richmond Webb at 78, A.J. Duhe at 77, Branden Albert at 76, Manny Fernandez at 75, Mark Dennis at 74, Bob Baumhower at 73, Terron Armstead at 72, Todd Wade at 71, Kendall Langford at 70, Keith Sims at 69, Robert Hunt at 68, Bob Kuechenberg at 67, Larry Little at 66, Jeff Dellenbach at 65, Ed Newman at 64, Mark Dixon at 63, Jim Langer at 62, Tim Ruddy at 61, Bert Weidner at 60, Doug Swift at 59, Kim Bokamper at 58, Dwight Stephenson at 57, and John Offerdahl at 56.
As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.
Players who wore 55 for at least one regular season game:
LB Jack Rudolph (1966), LB Randy Emunds (1968-69), OL Irv Goode (1973-74), LB Earnest Rhone (1975-84), LB Hugh Green (1985-91), LB Chris Singleton (1993-96), LB David Merritt (1993), LB Ronnie Ward (1997), LB Junior Seau (2003-05), LB Keith Newman (2006), LB Joey Porter (2007-09), LB Koa Misi (2010-16), LB Jerome Baker (2018-23)
The breakdown of 55 with the Dolphins
The number 55 has been worn almost exclusively by linebackers and the Dolphins have gotten solid contributions from a lot of players, though nothing that compared to the impact of a, say, John Offerdahl. Earnest Rhone made the Dolphins as an undrafted rookie and went on to play 116 games over 10 seasons with 54 starts. He never made the Pro Bowl, though he had a really good year in 1981 when he led the team in tackles with 120 and had three interceptions. Rhone ended up with 14 career picks. Hugh Green started 66 of the 82 games he played for the Dolphins over parts of seven seasons and did have 7.5 sacks in 1989, but he was slowed by injuries and never made the Pro Bowl for Miami after being acquired from Tampa Bay as a two-time Pro Bowl selection in a trade that cost the Dolphins first- and second-round picks. Junior Seau was the biggest name to ever wear 55 for the Dolphins after he arrived in a trade with the Chargers. But after making the Pro Bowl the previous 12 seasons, Seau never earned the accolade in Miami as injuries had a major effect after a solid first season with the Dolphins. Joey Porter arrived as a free agent as a three-time Pro Bowl linebacker, and he was a pass-rushing force in the last two of his three seasons in Miami. Porter came up just shy of the team record of 18.5 sacks when he finished with 17.5, including four in the memorable "Wildcat game" at New England. He made the Pro Bowl that season while helping the Dolphins win the AFC East. Koa Misi started 72 games in seven seasons after arriving as a second-round pick, but he never was an impact player. Jerome Baker started 82 games for the Dolphins and was a steady performer in his six seasons before he was released this offseason and signed with the Seattle Seahawks.
The top three Dolphins players with number 55
1. LB Earnest Rhone
2. LB Jerome Baker
3. LB Joey Porter
Dolphins 55's among the NFL's all-time best
There's a good argument to be made for Seau being the best 55 of all time (with Derrick Brooks also in the conversation), though most of his noteworthy work came with the Chargers. Likewise, Porter is a top 20 player at this number, maybe even top 15, but the bulk of his work came with the Pittsburgh Steelers.