Number 89 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the 2024 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.
Today, we're at number 89.
The top players at each number so far have been Jason Taylor at 99,Jared Odrick at 98, Phillip Merling at 97, Paul Soliai at 96, Tim Bowens at 95, Randy Starks at 94, Trace Armstrong at 93, John Denney at 92, Cameron Wake at 91, and Marco Coleman at 90.
As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.
Players who wore 89 for at least one regular season game for the Dolphins:
WR Karl Noonan (1966-71), WR Nat Moore (1974-86), WR Leland Douglas (1987), WR Tony Martin (1990-93), WR Randal Hill (1995-96), TE/LS Ed Perry (1997-2004), TE Alex Holmes (2005), TE Tim Massaquoi (2006), TE Sean Ryan (2008), TE Will Yeatman (2011), TE Julius Thomas (2017), WR Trevor Davis (2019), TE Julian Hill (2023)
The debate on the best 89 on the Dolphins
As our countdown moves into the 80s, we have turned from linebackers and defensive linemen to wide receivers and tight ends. As was the case with a few numbers in the 90s, there isn't much debate here considering Nat Moore's longevity and his ranking among the most productive receivers in franchise history. Karl Noonan started 40 games during the first six seasons of the franchise and was selected to the AFL All-Star in 1968 when he had 11 touchdown catches. Ed Perry deserves mention as the Dolphins' long-snapper for eight seasons before John Denney took over for the next 14 years. Tony Martin had two stints with the Dolphins, and his first wearing 89 saw him contribute as a deep threat role in a complementary role. Julius Thomas had 41 catches in his one season for the Dolphins, but did not make the impact the team had hoped. Julian Hill ended a streak of three seasons without the number 89 wore during the regular season and he's got a chance in 2024 to become the first player to wear that number in consecutive seasons since Perry's final season 20 years ago.
The top three Dolphins players with number 89
1. Nat Moore
2. Karl Noonan
3. Ed Perry
Where No. 1 ranks among the NFL's all-time best
The Hall of Fame includes three players who predominantly wore 89 — Mike Ditka, Gino Marchetti and Dave Robinson. Others who would be at the top of any list would include WR Steve Smith Sr., Fred Dyer and Wes Chandler, and it's not a reach to suggest that Moore might have a place inside the top 10.