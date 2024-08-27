Number 9 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the 2024 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.
Today, we're at number 9.
As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.
Players who wore 9 for at least one regular season game:
QB Scott Secules (1989-92), QB Jay Fiedler (2000-04), QB John Beck (2007-08), K Nate Kaeding (2012), K Caleb Sturgis (2013-14), QB David Fales (2017), CB Noah Igbinoghene (2021-22), CB Kelvin Joseph (2023), LB Melvin Ingram (2023)
The breakdown of 9 with the Dolphins
As we start with single-digit numbers, the options are very limited at 9 because only nine players have worn that number in a regular season game, and only five for more than one season.
• Scott Secules was the backup to Dan Marino for three seasons, but he never got the chance to start a game and attempted only 70 passes in those three years. He did get to start four games for New England in 1993, but went 0-4 in those games.
• Jay Fiedler has the distinction of being the quarterback who immediately followed Marino as the Dolphins starter after he arrived as an unrestricted free agent from Jacksonville. Fiedler had a very solid 36-23 record as a starter in his five seasons with Miami, and he was the quarterback for the team's last playoff win, the 23-17 overtime thriller against the Colts in the 2000 season. It also should be noted that Fiedler was 35-17 until the disaster that was the 2004 season. Fiedler also had an iconic moment with his game-winning touchdown run in the final seconds of an 18-15 victory against the Raiders on the NFL's first weekend back in action after the events of 9/11.
• John Beck was part of a forgettable run of second-round picks wasted on quarterbacks that began with trading the 2005 pick for A.J. Feeley, trading the 2006 pick for Daunte Culpepper, taking Beck in 2007, taking Chad Henne in 2008 and taking Pat White in 2009. Beck's Dolphins career consisted of five games in 2007 and four starts, all of which he lost. His only other NFL action came in 2011 with Washington.
• Nate Kaeding came to the Dolphins in 2012 after spending eight-plus seasons with the Chargers and was 1-for-3 on field goal attempts (all between 40-49 yards) in two games for Miami.
• Caleb Sturgis was one of those rare kickers who gets drafted, and the Dolphins took him in the fifth round in 2013 no less. But while he showed a strong leg, Sturgis made only 77.5 percent of his field goal attempts in his first two seasons (a poor percentage these days) and he lost a training camp competition to rookie free agent Andrew Franks in 2015. Sturgis did go on to have two good seasons with the Eagles but hasn't kicked in the NFL since 2018.
• David Fales was an Adam Gase favorite who followed him from Chicago to Miami and then rejoined him with the Jets. Fales' Dolphins career consisted of two games as a backup, though he played most of the 2017 season finale after Jay Cutler got the first snaps. Fales was 29-for-42 for 265 with one touchdown and one pick in a 22-16 loss against Bufalo.
• Noah Igbinoghene wore 9 for two seasons after donning 23 as a rookie in 2020, but he didn't have more success with that number before he was traded to Dallas last summer.
• Kelvin Joseph took Igbinoghene's old number after coming in over from the Cowboys in the trade for him, but he played only four games with Miami before he was released.
• Melvin Ingram played three games at the end of last season wearing number 9 after making a much more meaningful contribution as number 6 in 2022.
The top three Dolphins players with number 9
1. QB Jay Fiedler
2. K Caleb Sturgis
3. QB Scott Secules
Dolphins 9's among the NFL's all-time best
Sonny Jurgensen is the one Hall of Fame who wore 9, though he'll be joined by Drew Brees in a couple of years ago and maybe by Matthew Stafford down the road. Among other memorable number 9's were the late Steve McNair, along with Tony Romo and Jim McMahon. No Dolphins player would rank in the top 20 here.