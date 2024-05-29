All Dolphins

Number 99 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

Jason Taylor stands alone when it comes to number 99, but who also deserves mention?

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins former linebacker Jason Taylor reacts with his bust during the Professional Football HOF enshrinement ceremonies at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in 2017.
The countdown to the start of the 2024 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we've decided to bring back our countdown where every day we will recognize the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Miami Dolphins.

We start the series with number 99.

To set the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 99 for the Miami Dolphins for at least one regular season game

WR Jimmy Hines (1969), DL George Little (1985-87), LB Rick Graf (1988-90), DT Chuck Klingbeil (1991-95), DE-LB Jason Taylor (1997-2007, 2009, 2011)

The debate on the best 99 on the Dolphins

The only discussion here is for second and third place because only one player on the list made the Hall of Fame, that obviously being Jason Taylor. And then there's the fact the Dolphins haven't given out that number to any other player since Taylor retired, even though the number itself hasn't officially been retired to join 12, 13 and 39 as officially never to be worn again. Graf and Little joined the Dolphins as second- and third-round picks, respectively, and each was a starter for at least one season, but it's difficult to overlook Klingbeil here. He joined the Dolphins in 1991 out of the Canadian Football League and as a rookie scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery in Don Shula's 300th career victory. He then went on to become a full-time starter the next four seasons.

The top three

1. Jason Taylor

2. Chuck Klingbeil

3. Rick Graf

Where No. 1 ranks among the NFL's all-time best

In a ranking of the best players in any sport to wear 99 done by Ranker, Taylor came in at number 6. There were three NFL players ahead of him: J.J. Watt, Aaron Donald and Warren Sapp, and Sapp might be the one with whom we could take an issue here. For the record, the top number 99 in all of sports was hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of AllDolphins.com and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.