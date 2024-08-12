The One Steph Curry Trait Mike McDaniel Wants For His Players
During Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel's Monday morning press conference, he discussed meeting NBA champion and Olympic gold medal winner Steph Curry while vacationing with his wife and children in Orlando.
McDaniel was staying at the Four Seasons in Orlando, where the Golden State Warriors were also. McDaniel went to Disney World with the family while Curry prepared to play against the Orlando Magic.
"It was in Orlando at the Four Seasons. We were visiting Disney," McDaniel said. "I think Golden State was on a road trip to play the Orlando Magic, and I ended up talking to him a little bit. My wife got a picture of us having a conversation. I think he got a picture of us. I was too rattled to get his phone number. It was pretty cool."
McDaniel was very impressed with Curry. During the press conference, he said that if Curry were listening, he would like to get a copy of the photo that Curry took. He added that Curry was the epitome of everything good about professional sports.
"I was talking to the team today about Steph Curry," McDaniel said. "I got a chance to talk to him this offseason and he talked about every time he shoots his focus is the same on the front of the rim as in games, then you can do some elite stuff. But it comes back to his practice and preparation for those moments are why he can do things that no one else can. So that approach which makes it impossible to kind of forecast exactly how things will play out because ... there are a ton of variables, but you just do your absolute best with all the controllables that you can control and then communicate that amongst your team so everyone knows why you're doing everything you're doing.
"He is the extreme version of everything that I believe in, in training for athletics. When you bump into a guy, and you have maybe five or 10 minutes, I don't even know what I said. I just rattled some things off and remembered what he said about focus."
The Dolphins are gearing up for an exhibition game this week against Jayden Daniels, last season's Heisman Trophy Award Winner, and the Washington Commanders. The game will kick off at 7 PM at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night.