Potential New Assistant Coach Emerges
The Miami Dolphins still have an opening for a wide receivers coach, and an interesting candidate emerged Friday.
This came with the news that the Houston Texans have fired offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik after two seasons on the job.
But this is the same Bobby Slowik who got interviews for head-coaching positions last offseason after a wildly successful 2023 season with rookie C.J. Stroud at quarterback.
Oh, and it's the same Bobby Slowik whose brother is DB coach for the Dolphins and who spent six seasons as an assistant with the San Francisco 49ers, the first five with Mike McDaniel also on the coaching staff. The two also spent three seasons together as assistants with Washington from 2011-13.
And in 2021, the year before McDaniel became Dolphins head coach, Slowik was the 49ers' offensive pass game specialist.
The Dolphins' last wide receivers coach, Wes Welker, also joined the Dolphins after working with McDaniel in San Francisco, so there's a precedent there.
Bobby Slowik obviously would prefer an offensive coordinator position, but he might not have a choice but to take a step back immediately after being fired.
The Dolphins reportedly already interviewed Dallas Cowboys wide receivers coach Robert Prince for the position.
FAMILY AFFAIR PRECEDENTS
If the Dolphins do wind up hiring Slowik, it wouldn't be the first time they have brothers on their coaching staff.
It happened in 2005 when Jason Garrett was the quarterbacks coach and Judd Garrett was an offensive quality control coach.
The Dolphins also have had three different instances of father-son working relationships on the staff.
The legendary Don Shula had both David Shula and Mike Shula on his staff at different times, while Tony Sparano Jr. was an assistant offensive line coach under his father in 2011. And then Jim Washburn was a senior defensive assistant in 2016 when his son Jeremiah was the assistant offensive line coach under Adam Gase.