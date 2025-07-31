Poupart's 2025 53-Man Roster Projection 2.0
The Miami Dolphins are about at the halfway point in training camp before they start joint practices, and the outlook for the initial 53-man roster to start the 2025 season has changed in the past week or so because of injuries.
As a result of those injuries, some positions that lacked clarity heading into training camp have been thrown into even more chaos, and we're talking here obviously about the secondary and the offensive line.
There's some clarity at certain positions, such as quarterback, running back and linebacker
Here then is Miami Dolphins On SI Publisher Alain Poupart's first 53-man roster projection of 2025:
DOLPHINS QUARTERBACKS (3)
On the 53: Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers (R)
Off: None
Changes from 1.0 version: Same
Analysis: While we're not buying this notion that Ewers could make a push for the backup job, we don't see a scenario where the Dolphins try to snatch him onto the practice squad and expose him to waivers.
DOLPHINS RUNNING BACKS (4)
On the 53: De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon II (R), Alexander Mattison
Off: None
Changes from 1.0 version: Same
Analysis: There was a school of thought that maybe Gordon could push Mattison for the third spot, but Mattison clearly has outperformed the rookie so far in camp. We'd still expect the Dolphins to hang on to their sixth-round pick, though.
DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVERS (5)
On the 53: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Dee Eskridge
Off: Tahj Washington, Erik Ezukanma, Tarik Black, Andrew Armstrong (R), Monaray Baldwin (R), A.J. Henning (R), Theo Wease Jr. (R)
Changes from 1.0 version: Eskridge in, Armstrong out
Analysis: The top four still seem almost etched in stone, even though Westbrook-Ikhine hasn't been terribly noticeable, and there's quite a battle for the one spot behind them. It wouldn't even shock if the Dolphins ended up keeping six. At the very least, expect two or three of the rookies to wind up on the practice squad.
DOLPHINS TIGHT ENDS/FULLBACKS (5)
On the 53: FB Alec Ingold, Julian Hill, Darren Waller, Pharaoh Brown, Tanner Conner
Off: Hayden Rucci, Jalin Conyers (R)
Changes from 1.0 version: Conner in
Analysis: The dilemma here will continue to be whether the Dolphins keep three or four tight ends, with Conner standing as the in/out guy.
DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (8)
On the 53: Patrick Paul, Austin Jackson, Aaron Brewer, James Daniels, Jonah Savaiinaea, Larry Borom, Kion Smith, Andrew Meyer
Off: Jackson Carman, Braeden Daniels, Chasen Hines, Ryan Hayes, Bayron Matos, Jalen McKenzie (R), Josh Priebe, Addison West, Daniel Brunskill, Liam Eichenberg
Changes from 1.0 version: Smith and Meyer in; Brunskill and Eichenberg out
Analysis: The Dolphins have a lot of question marks behind their projected five of Paul, Savaiinaea, Brewer, James Daniels and Jackson, and that's reflected in how we're changing our outlook. At this time, we've got Eichenberg off the 53 with the idea that maybe he starts the season on PUP. While Brunskill has experience as an interior lineman, his performance so far in camp doesn't suggest he'll be kept on the 53.
DOLPHINS EDGE PLAYERS (5)
On the 53: Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Chop Robinson, Quinton Bell, Cameron Goode
Off: Grayson Murphy, Mohamed Kamara, Derrick McLendon
Changes from 1.0 version: Same
Analysis: We could wind up with six players at this spot because the Dolphins might not want to give up on one of their young prospects, whether it be Kamara or Murphy. We gave Goode a spot on the roster because of his work on special teams.
DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE TACKLES (5)
On the 53: Zach Sieler, Benito Jones, Kenneth Grant (R), Jordan Phillips (R), Matt Dickerson
Off: Zeek Biggers (R), Alex Huntley (R), Ben Stille, Matthew Butler
Changes from 1.0 version: Same
Analysis: The first four spots here basically are locks, but there will be a free-for-all between Biggers, Dickerson and Butler, and it's Dickerson who has looked the most impactful in camp.
DOLPHINS INSIDE LINEBACKERS (5)
On the 53: Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, K.J. Britt, Willie Gay Jr., Channing Tindall
Off: Dequan Jackson, Eugene Asante (R)
Changes from 1.0 version: Tindall in
Analysis: This might be recency bias, but Tindall has looked good enough in camp to keep his roster spot despite three rather uneventful NFL seasons on his resume.
DOLPHINS CORNERBACKS (6)
On the 53: Storm Duck, Kendall Sheffield, Cam Smith, Jason Marshall Jr., Jack Jones, Mike HIlton
Off: Isaiah Johnson, B.J. Adams (R), Ethan Bonner, Ethan Robinson (R), Kader Kohou (IR), Artie Burns Jr. (IR),
Changes from 1.0 version: Jones, Hilton in; Kohou, Burns, Adams out
Analysis: This is an absolute free-for-all now that Kohou is out for the season, to the point that nobody should be considered a lock or even a long shot. Everything seems to be fair game, maybe even the idea of 2023 second-round pick Cam Smith not making the roster in this third season.
DOLPHINS SAFETIES (4)
On the 53: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Elijah Campbell, Dante Trader Jr. (R)
Off: Patrick McMorris, Jordan Colbert, John Saunders Jr. (R), Ashtyn Davis (IR)
Changes from 1.0 version: Davis out
Analysis: Davis will make the 53 if he's healthy, but that boot and crutches combination at the end of practice the other day suggests maybe an extended absence, so we'll have him on IR to start the season. Saunders is a long shot to watch.
DOLPHINS SPECIAL TEAMS (3)
On the 53: K Jason Sanders, P Jake Bailey, LS Joe Cardona
Off: P Ryan Stonehouse
Analysis: There should be a good battle for the punting job, with Stonehouse having the bigger leg, but Bailey having the advantage in situational punting, along with Sanders having great success with him as a holder on field goals.