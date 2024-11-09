Poyer Fine Adds Insult to Bad Penalty
Miami Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer's costly penalty in the Week 9 loss against the Buffalo Bills became costly in another way.
Poyer was among three Dolphins players fined for incidents during the 30-27 loss against Buffalo, along with running back Raheem Mostert and cornerback Cam Smith.
Poyer, however, was the only Dolphins who was flagged for the play that got him fined, and his roughness penalty kept alive the drive that ended with Buffalo's game-winning field goal instead of Buffalo having to punt to Miami with just under a minute left in a 27-27 tie.
Mostert got the heaviest fine at $18, 830 for the play where he lowered his helmet before making contact with Bills safety Taylor Rapp, who somehow was the one flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play. We said after the fact the Dolphins got a break on that one, and the fact Mostert was fined for that play and not Rapp kind of backs up our point.
Rapp did get fined for an incident in the game, though, and it again involved Mostert. Rapp was fined for taunting for his jawing at Mostert at the end of a 15-yard gain on a swing pass. That, incidentally, happened right before Mostert fumbled in Buffalo territory.
Smith was fined for a horse-collar tackle that occurred on Buffalo's first and only punt of the game after the Bills went three-and-out. Smith was one of two Dolphins players double-teaming Buffalo gunner (and former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mack Hollins) on the right side of the formation and got tangled up with Hollins along the Miami sideline.
Again, he wasn't flagged for the play, but was fined $8,874.
Poyer's fine was for $11,193.
Mostert's fine was the second-biggest around the NFL for Week 9 behind only the $22,511 levied against New England Patriots edge defender Keion White for a horse-collar tackle against the Tennessee Titans.
COACHES COMMENT ON THE POYER PLAY
Poyer said after the game he didn't think his hit against rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman merited a penalty, but head coach Mike McDaniel and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver both pointed out the helmet-to-helmet contact made him vulnerable to the official's discretion.
“It’s unfortunate," Weaver said. "It’s a bang-bang play. It’s certainly up to interpretation from the official at that point. All you try to do with Jordan is say, one, try to go get the ball, right? And hopefully in doing that, you don’t make helmet-to-helmet contact. And at this particular time unfortunately in the league, you’ve really got to lower your target and make sure you’re in the strike zone, which is easier said than done when you’re when you’re going at those speeds.
"So I hate that it happened. I hate that it happened to him in particular in that place because obviously you know the importance of that game, particularly to him being an old Bill. But the last thing you ever want to do as a coach is take away his aggressiveness. So you just continue to try to talk about the strike zone and then just go get the ball.”