Could the Miami Dolphins end up with four first-round picks in the 2020 NFL draft?

The good folks at SportsBettingDime.com seem to think so, based on their second mock draft formulated through prospects' over/under props and the teams most at need at certain positions.

This mock draft had the Dolphins making two trades in the first round, moving up from 26 to 22 in a deal with the Minnesota Vikings, and then making a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs to acquire running back D'Andre Swift with the final pick of the first round.

The SBD mock draft had the Dolphins taking Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5; Houston tackle Josh Jones at No. 18 and Alabama safety Xavier McKinney at 22 after the trade with Minnesota.

In its first mock draft, SportsBettingDime.com had the Dolphins taking Tagovailoa at No. 5, Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas at No. 14 after a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars and McKinney at No. 26, the Dolphins' current draft position.

According to SBD, the over/under on Tagovailoa's draft position is 4.5; Jones is at 23.5; McKinney is at 21.0; and Swift is at 37.0.

Alain Poupart has covered the Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter: @apoupartFins.