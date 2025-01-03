Reasons to Hope for Wentz-Led Kansas City Victory
Anybody remember Matt Flynn?
The Miami Dolphins need some help from the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, specifically Carson Wentz, but there's some precedent to provide at least some optimism.
The Dolphins' final shot at making the playoffs for a third consecutive season comes down to the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Denver Broncos at the same time they take care of the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
It will be the first start of the season for Wentz, the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft (after Jared Goff), who joined the Chiefs in the offseason after playing for the Los Angeles Rams.
It will be a second consecutive season finale start for Wentz, who did for the Rams last year against the San Francisco 49ers in a battle between two teams that already had clinched a playoff spot.
Wentz's performance in that game, a 21-20 Rams victory, was pretty good as he completed 17 of 24 passes for 163 yards with two touchdowns, one pick and a 99.8 passer rating.
DOLPHINS COULD USE A FLYNN-LIKE FANTASTIC FINALE
It was nothing, however, compared to what Matt Flynn did for the Green Bay Packers in their 2011 season finale against the Detroit Lions when the Packers sat Aaron Rodgers after they had clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.
In a game against the Detroit Lions and Matthew Stafford, Flynn put up bonker numbers, completing 31 of 44 passes for 480 yards with six touchdowns, one interception and a 136.4 passer rating.
Wentz came up way short in another season finale, that one with the playoffs on the line for the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. Wentz passed for only 185 yards and had a 74.6 passer rating in a 26-11 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a playoff berth on the line for the Colts.
At least two national media outlets have high expectations for Wentz against Denver on Sunday.
In his bold predictions for Week 18, NFL.com analyst (and former NFL scout) Marc Ross predicted a Chiefs upset with Wentz playing a starring role., and Garrett Podell of CBSSports.com also predicted a Chiefs victory.
"The Chiefs are resting their starters with the No. 1 seed in the AFC already locked up," Ross wrote. "Carson Wentz, who'll get the start in place of Patrick Mahomes, channels his 2017 MVP-caliber form and duplicates the performance from his lone career start vs. the Broncos (Week 9 of 2017, when he was with the Eagles). Wentz throws for four touchdowns to "upset" the Broncos and end Denver's pursuit of making the playoffs. It's the last piece of the puzzle for a red-hot Cincinnati team to earn a postseason berth."
That last sentence predicts a Dolphins loss against the New York Jets, and that's an entirely separate topic.
The Dolphins can't make the playoffs without a Denver loss, so it's on them if they can't deliver against the Jets.
All they want for now is for the Chiefs to defeat Denver.
So here's hoping Wentz can channel Matt Flynn.