Report: Saints May Have Foiled Dolphins' Draft Plan

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins selected Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene with their third of three first-round picks in the 2020 NFL draft, and that happened after they traded down from 26th overall to 30th and picked up an extra fourth-round selection from the Green Bay Packers.

But things easily could have played out differently had it not been for the New Orleans Saints and former Dolphins GM Jeff Ireland, according to a report from NewOrleans.football writer Nick Underhill.

With the Saints coming off consecutive 13-3 regular seasons, having few pressing needs and being without a second-round pick, there was a suspicion they would trade out of the 24th overall selection.

But the Saints stayed put and selected Michigan center Cesar Ruiz.

Michigan center Cesar Ruiz
Kirthmon F. Dozier-USA Today Sports

This is where the Dolphins enter the story.

Ireland told donors to the Louisiana-Lafayette Athletic Foundation in a call last week that the Saints had “pretty strong intel” that Miami and Kansas City would take Ruiz, according to Underhill, who added that the Saints initially looked to trade back but called it off once they learned about other interest.

Ireland is in his sixth year as Saints assistant GM/director of college scouting, matching his tenure as Dolphins GM (2008-13).

After the Saints selected Ruiz at number 24, the San Francisco 49ers took Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk before the Dolphins traded the 26th pick.

With the 32nd and final pick of the first round, the Chiefs selected LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Under the alternate scenario where the Saints had traded down or Ruiz hadn't gotten picked at 24, that could have changed what the Dolphins did in Round 2.

Assuming they would have gotten Ruiz at 24 to go along with Tua Tagovailoa and Austin Jackson as first-round picks, it's reasonable to suggest they would not have selected Louisiana-Lafayette tackle Robert Hunt with the 39th overall pick.

Whether Igbinoghene would have been available at number 39 certainly is up for debate.

The Dolphins used their second of two second-round picks on Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis. He was the 56th overall selection, a pick the Dolphins acquired from the Saints in a 2019 draft-day trade.

