Retired Dolphins' Lineman Doubles Down On Quarterback Comparison
Retired offensive lineman Terron Armstead is doubling down on his comparison of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to former NFL great Drew Brees.
The five-time Pro Bowler appeared on Good Morning Football and made his position known once again, that the comparison of Tagovailoa to Brees is fair, honest and justified.
“I may be the one that originated the Drew Brees comparison, and I’ll stand on that,” Armstead said. “I think he’s special, I really do. There's very few guys that’ve walked this planet that can do what he can do with the football in his hand.”
Armstead continued to laud Tagovailoa while praising his preparation and his statistics. The proof, he said, is evident.
"I've seen it in close proximity. I've seen his preparation. We've seen him improve since his rookie year until now," Armstead said. "He led the league in passing yards a couple of years ago and he leads the league in passing completion percentage every year."
Armstead might be mistaken about the passing completion percentage statistic. While Tagovailoa led the league in 2024, with a 72.9 percent completion rate, he did not lead the league in any other season he has played.
However, if anyone could draw a comparison to the two signal callers, it would be Armstead. He spent his final three seasons with the Dolphins blocking for Tagovailoa. Prior to that, Armstead blocked for Brees as a member of the New Orleans Saints.
Armstead started the comparison on ESPN Radio last week when he said Tagovailoa's pinpoint accuracy and anticipation of what the defense is going to do was Brees-esque. He also said Tagovailoa will win a Super Bowl in the near future with the Dolphins.
“I wholeheartedly believe in Tua. I believe in his ability. I've seen him snap into a mode familiar to me from Drew Brees," Armstead said. "That is why I have no problem making that comparison. That assassin mode, that sniper mode, that’s championship DNA,” Armstead said. “And I believe he can do it.”
More Miami Dolphins Coverage