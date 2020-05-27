AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Revisiting the Minkah Mess

Alain Poupart

Minkah Fitzpatrick remains a controversial figure in Miami because of the way his brief stay ended, and it probably won't make Dolphins fans feel better to hear him say he's willing to move around the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary in 2020.

Fitzpatrick will be heading into his first full season with the Steelers after being traded last September after he requested to be moved.

While Fitzpatrick never fully revealed why he wanted to leave the Dolphins, the belief is it was a combination of being asked to play multiple roles in the Miami defense and not wanting to go through the pains of the massive rebuilding project of 2019.

Former Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick
Jasen Vinlove-USA Today Sports

The first issue is what is going to make his comments in a video conference call this week so troublesome for Dolphins fans. The Steelers kept Fitzpatrick at free safety after the trade and he ended up earning AP first-team All-Pro honors, though he said opponents began to stay away from him in the second half of the season.

"I think last year coming in at the time I did, I didn’t know the defense as well as I do now," Fitzpatrick said. "The coaches just wanted to keep it simple for me and they did. I appreciate that. Now, I would say, if the coaches want me to move around, I’ll move around. If they don’t, then I don’t need to. I wouldn’t say it’s a goal. If they need me to move around, I’m trying to learn the position and get it down to a T, so if they ask me to, I can move."

Now, let us take you back to some comments Fitzpatrick made last August after a training camp practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he was being used as a strong safety close to the line of scrimmage.

“You just got to do it, man," Fitzpatrick said. "If you resist it, you’re not going to play well. If you think about playing somewhere else, you’re not going to make the most of your position. I’m not 215 pounds, 220 pounds. So playing in the box isn’t best suited for me, but that’s what Coach is asking me to do. I’m going to go out there and practice my hardest. I might lose some of the matchups in the box, but I’m going to try my hardest. The coaches know what my skill set is. I talked to them. They know I can cover. They saw it last year. I can go out there on the outside. But they’re still trying to figure out. It’s Week 2 in the preseason. We still have got some time and we just got to trust the process.”

One thing that needs to be pointed out is that while the Steelers will vary the way Fitzpatrick is used in the secondary, the expectation is that he won't be asked to line up in the box.

Some also might question the idea of using Fitzpatrick as in in-the-box defender in the first place, though his time at the University of Alabama included some snaps at linebacker.

After the second game of the 2019 regular season, Fitzpatrick got his wish and was sent to the Steelers for a 2020 first-round pick that became tackle Austin Jackson (there also were later-round picks exchanged).

"With Minkah, it was just one of those things," GM Chris Grier said at the time. "The player had expressed that (it was) maybe time for him to change, so we tried to make it work. Myself, (Head Coach) Brian (Flores) and (Chairman of the Board/Managing General Partner) Steve (Ross), we had multiple conversations with him, saying we wanted him here and viewed him as a core piece and wanted him here. The kid just felt it was time for him to move, and we told him what the value was. We told teams we had multiple offers, and we felt that the Pittsburgh one was the one best for the organization.”

This was a difficult trade for the Dolphins because there's no question that Fitzpatrick is a talented player, and the Steelers defense clearly took a big step forward.

The Dolphins defense no doubt still could use a player of Fitzpatrick's caliber, but there's also something to be said for having every player willing to sacrifice for the team. Flores wants versatility, and he's now got a lot of those type of players throughout the roster.

Fitzpatrick has the ability to play multiple roles — and play all of them very well — and it now appears he's more than willing to do that. Not that it does the Dolphins any good anymore.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sportsbook has Dolphins among Jamal Adams possibilities

The Miami Dolphins were among the teams listed by a sportsbook when it released odds for where safety Jamal Adams will play in 2020

Alain Poupart

Dolphins to have outdoor theaters at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins announced plans for two outdoor theaters at Hard Rock Stadium will they show classic moments from team history and motion pictures

Alain Poupart

by

Footballfan55

Tua thoughts: QB rankings, playing time and D-Wade's words

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to generate a lot of headlines, whether it be expectations, playing time or position rankings

Alain Poupart

by

Footballfan55

Dolphins owner: 'There definitely will be a football season this year'

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says there will be a 2020 NFL season, though the status of fans in the stadium is up in the air

Alain Poupart

by

Footballfan55

Ranking the AFC East offensive lines

The Miami Dolphins made a lot of changes on their offensive line in the offseason, but it might take some time for that group to become the best in the AFC East

Alain Poupart

Why a Jamal Adams Trade Would Be Great and Why It Won't Happen

The Miami Dolphins secondary would reach a new level with Jamal Adams, but history tells us star players just don't get traded within their division

Alain Poupart

by

marino13

Dolphins Rookie Deep Dive: Kirk Merritt

The complete lowdown on Miami Dolphins rookie free agent Kirk Merritt, including his background, his potential and what scouts said about him

Alain Poupart

Where Brian Flores stands in the Coach of the Year odds

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores stands in the middle of the pack when it comes to 2020 NFL Coach of the Year odds

Alain Poupart

The biggest Dolphins stories of the week

Ryan Fitzpatrick talking about Tua and the DeVante Parker Instagram episode were among the biggest stories of the week involving the Miami Dolphins

Alain Poupart

Grant's Goal Remains the Same

Miami Dolphins standout kick returner Jakeem Grant has some big plans for 2020

Alain Poupart