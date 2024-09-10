Running Back Position Remains a Mystery for Thursday Night Game
There wasn't any more clarity regarding the Miami Dolphins' top two running backs Tuesday, which certainly wouldn't seem like a good news heading into their AFC East battle against the Buffalo Bills.
The team released its second injury report after conducting a walk-through Tuesday, and the estimation again was that Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane each would not have practiced under normal circumstances.
Considering the game is two days away and on a short week, it's more than fair to suggest there's a distinct possbility the Dolphins could be without one or both of them when they take on the Bills.
"It's just a short week, it's a process for everyone," offensive coordinator Frank Smith said before the walk-through. "So everything happens fast. So we're just working through with all the guys. Each guy is going through a process on the turnaround. So we know it's going to be a full process for each guy as we get ready for Thursday."
Jeff Wilson Jr. and rookie fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright are the other two running backs on the roster, and the Dolphins also could elevate first-year running back Deneric Prince from the practice squad in a pinch.
Despite not getting a rushing attempt until the fourth quarter, Wilson ended up leading the team with rushing yards (with a very modest 26 yards). Wright flashed big-time potential in the preseason when he led the team in yards from scrimmage with 137.
Asked about the possibility of having to play with Mostert and/or Achane, Smith said, "It kind of goes into the whole offseason program and the way we approach things. That way we try and be versatile with all the guys and make sure that we can understand where they can fit with the roster and when we have any issues and guys get to step up in different roles and stuff like that, we have a good feeling of knowing what they can do. And that's the good thing about this football team. We have a bunch of guys that are very willing to do whatever's necessary and have complete skill sets. So whatever happens when we go to Thursday, we'll have a plan and be able to get ourselves in the best position for competing on Thursday vs. Buffalo."
THE COMPLETE DOLPHINS AND BILLS INJURY REPORTS
Along with Mostert (chest) and Achane (ankle), rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington (quad) again was projected as a DNP based on the estimation and it's difficult to envision him playing against Buffalo.
The rest of the injury report was the same as Monday, with CB Jalen Ramsey (hamstring, LB Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) and OL Liam Eichenberg (shoulder) again estimated as limited, and LB David Long Jr. (finger) estimated as a full participant.
The Buffalo injury report also remained the same after they conducted a regular practice.
Defensive back Taron Johnson (forearm) and defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot (toe) did not practice; RB Ty Johnson (knee) and DE Javon Solomon (oblique) were limited; and QB Josh Allen (left hand), TE Quinton Morris (shoulder) and QB Mitchell Trubisky (knee) all were listed as full participants.