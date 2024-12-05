All Dolphins

Sanders' Surge Earns AFC Award

Jason Sanders was perfect during the month of November

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders (7) kicks a 50-yard field goal out of the hold of punter Jake Bailey (16) against the Los Angeles Ramsin the second half at SoFi Stadium.
While NFL media is debating whether one of the best kickers in NFL history needs to be released because of his recent struggles, Jason Sanders has quietly been putting together a really impressive season for the Miami Dolphins.

And on Thursday, Sanders was rewarded for his efforts.

Sanders was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month after a perfect November during which he went 10-for-10 on field goal attempts, including three from 50 yards and beyond. He scored a total of 43 points in November, which were the most points scored by any NFL player in the month. He also led all AFC kickers with 24 touchbacks and tied with Detroit’s Jake Bates for the most in the league.

It's the fourth time that Sanders has won this award after earning it for December 2019 and then for October and November 2020. Sanders is one of only eight players in NFL history, and one of five in the AFC, to earn the Special Teams Player of the Month award at least four times in his career.

This marks Miami’s first Player of the Month Award since wide receiver Tyreek Hill was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month in October 2023, and the team’s ninth overall AFC Special Teams Player of the Month award. Sanders’s four awards are the most by any special teams player in Dolphins history.

Sanders, who is one of two kickers in the NFL this year to make a field goal in every game, kicked multiple field goals in four of five games played in November. He has made 22-of-26 field goals (84.6 pct.) this year, including seven from 50-plus yards, and all 20 extra points. His 83.4 career field goal percentage (172-of-206) is the top mark in Dolphins history, and he ranks third in team history with 775 points scored.

