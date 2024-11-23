Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Mostert, Holland, Backup QB, and More
Part 1 of the pre-Patriots rematch Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Big Ern McDolphin:
A lot has been made of about the Dolphins scoring on 60% of their drives since Tua’s return. However, the Dolphins defense in that same time period have allowed opposing offenses to score on 19 of 35 drives. I believe that’s 54% (double check my math. Not a mathematician) How concerned should Dolphins fans be with that stat and the Dolphins defense as a whole?
I’d be a lot more concerned if it weren’t for the fact that the Dolphins didn’t have Zach Sieler for either the Arizona or Buffalo games. I hate to use injuries, but he’s a massively important player for the defense. The defense was very good in his return against the Rams and overall had a decent game against the Raiders. So, no, I’m not overly concerned about the defense.
From Leon Fresco:
Why not try Ethan Bonner at safety? How much worse could he be than Jordan Poyer? Also, this allows you to get another special teams player into the game-day lineup. I think he is physical enough to do it and he is fast enough as well. He is basically the same size as Poyer.
Hey Leon, I have to say I don’t get the fascination with Ethan Bonner (though I somewhat get it because there were media members severely pumping his tires before the season). Rest assured that if Dolphins coaches thought he could make a significant contribution, he’d be in the lineup. As for Poyer, coaches talk about his intangibles as a reason he’s still in the lineup.
From Ricardo Cardona 2:
Who would be the best backup QB for Tua that would allow as little change to the offense/timing as possible?
Hey Ricardo, off the top of my head, Jimmy Garoppolo comes to mind because he does make quick decisions in the pocket, which is a must. Plus he’s got experience in this offense. I’m sure there are others and we’ll certainly dive into this issue at some point, but for now he’s the one who stands out.
From Jeff:
Hello Alain, much like your comments this week on the video content side, I was really glad to see Tua sliding outside to his left to make some throws down the field to Waddle, Smith, and others. In the highlights, I saw four plays in the 2nd half that were mandatory for the win and it was something where it felt a bit surprising to see those quality of plays. Maybe the last time I recall seeing those plays with similar impact was the comeback in Baltimore, TDs to Ingold and Waddle, but just a very positive result for the eye test. A quick question though, should Miami sign Daniel Jones for some sort of mentor role or extended tryout the rest of this season? P.S. I simply do not trust the Giants evaluation of talent when it comes to football and setting players up for success. I ask the question because I honestly just haven't seen enough tape to know if he's a decent fit, experienced backup, or what his skill set really is. But... I still like Mariota for the Fins to support Tua.
Hey Jeff, Daniel Jones’ biggest skill as a quarterback is his mobility and ability to make plays scrambling. He’s not a polished passer in any way, shape or form. I don’t see him as a good fit for the offense in the least, though maybe there’s something to the idea of signing him and then getting a compensatory pick after he leaves in free agency in March.
From Piero Signori:
How many drives until the Dolphins punt, or do they continue their streak of no punts against the Pats?
Hey Piero, I’m going to go ahead and say three more drives and then a punt.
From Thomas Hudson:
Hi Alain, as always thank you for all the time you put into this, it is much appreciated. I saw some discussion on a message board recently and wondered what your take on it is. A couple people were complaining that Waddle is not putting the effort in now that he got the big extension. Have you seen anything like that or heard of any dissatisfaction on the team with his effort?
Hey Thomas, I have heard nothing to that effect at all. The results haven’t been there for Waddle, but he also has made some key catches. There are reasons why his numbers are down, but lack of effort isn’t one of them.
From Rune4514:
Are you more excited for Storm Duck’s play or disappointed in Cam Smith’s play?
The answer is yes. In seriousness, I have very much liked what I’ve seen from Duck, especially as a rookie free agent, while Cam has yet to show me what I saw during his rookie training camp when he really looked like the real deal to me. Smith clearly is the better athlete of the two, though the question is whether he’s got the instincts to succeed as a high-end NFL cornerback.
From TNT Mottley:
If healthy, should Mostert be more involved in the running game this Sunday against the Patriots?
Without question. The Dolphins more than likely will need Mostert to contribute at some point and he’s still a good running back. If he fumbles again, though, then all bets are off and they might as well make him inactive in favor of Jeff Wilson Jr.
From zerocool:
Is it true that McDaniel is on the hot seat?
Not sure where you heard that, but I don’t see or believe that for a millisecond. Zero chance. Now, GM Chris Grier might be a different story, but Mike McDaniel isn’t going anywere. It would be a shocker.
From Jayco:
Jevon Holland has turned out to be a good player. Not the impactful star we expected. I say he should be allowed to test the market. What say you?
It all depends on what kind of contract he’s seeking. If the Dolphins can bring him back at a reasonable price, they absolutely should do that. But I don’t believe they should go crazy because while I do believe Holland is a good player, I’m not sure I’d classify him as a difference-maker.
From Ed Helinski:
In your opinion, how should the Dolphins utilize Tyrel Dodson?
Hey Ed, I’m not sure I would overstate the impact Dodson can make on the defense. I mean, we’re talking about a guy who was mostly a backup in Buffalo and then got waived by Seattle in his first year with the team because he wasn’t performing up to par. Anthony Weaver likes to stick with the starters at linebacker, and right now that’s Jordyn Brooks and Anthony Walker Jr. So it's special teams for now for Dodson, and that’s the way it should be.
From Jerry:
Were you at the Dolphins / Pats game in Miami? 52°at kickoff dropped into 40’s during the game. (Coldest Dolphins home game I was ever at.)
Hey Jerry, I’m not quite sure what New England you’re referencing, but pretty sure I was there. My coldest game was in December 1989 against Kansas City, which was the coldest home game in team history. It was, quite simply, brr.
From Robert Hanson:
Any word on whether Patrick McMorris will be added to the 53-man roster for the N.E. game. Currently 26 defenders on the 53-man roster, so a good chance a defender goes when McMorris is added, though the Dolphins could cut Dee Eskridge, Jack Stoll or Jeff Wilson..
Hey Robert, we’ll get the definitive answer by 4 p.m. today, but Mike McDaniel said Friday he was not anticipating that happening this week. And I do think Dee Eskridge might be the first player out if the Dolphins make that move. This, by the way, is the last week the Dolphins have a decision on McMorris; if he’s not on the 53 by next week, he's done for the season.
From Stephan Cwynar:
Do you think the lack of carries for Raheem is not so much punishment and more saving him for December football? He is definitely the most physical runner we have.
Hey Stephan, I’ve never bought into the “message” idea. It’s simply about not wanting to risk turnovers. Your premise is interesting, but I think it’s more about De’Von Achane producing and Mostert’s fumbles than anything else.