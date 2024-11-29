Social Media Reaction to Dolphins Loss at Green Bay
The Week 13 loss at Green Bay was just too much for fans of the Miami Dolphins to bear on their own. They took to social media to voice their discontent after yet another late season, cold-weather loss.
The Miami Dolphins lost against the Green Bay Packers, 30-17, in the cold and (some) snow. They were looking to change narratives, but nothing changed. They were embarrassed in prime time on a national holiday.
Things could not have gotten much worse Thursday night.
One fan on social media said he wants to see the National Football League ban the Dolphins from playing on national television at night. The embarrassment that @joboken5 felt could easily be said for many Dolphins fans across the base.
Zach, a university student, said the Dolphins loss ruined the holiday joy of their fan base. With the rest of the winter holidays coming up and the Dolphins scheduled for two more cold-weather games, the holidays could be at further peril.
@cujoknows believes the season, when finished with cold-weather games, against better than average teams, is nothing more than a dumpster fire. It is hard to disagree with him, when the team is 0-for-cold weather games during the Mike McDaniel era.
Cujo thinks the Dolphins have their best shot at winning games when the temperature is over 60 degrees and teams have a below .500 winning percentage. The way the last two seasons have gone, we cannot find fault with the statement.
Zachapp posted his dismay at Washington's muffed punt. He went so far as to call the Dolphins embarrassing.
UD from Utah, a/k/a @utahdolphin, as opposed to the UD from Miami named Udonis Haslem, believes the Dolphins are the softest team in the NFL. All UD wants, according to his profile is for the Dolphins to win a championship during his lifetime. Let's hope he lives a long life and gets to see that happen.
A self-proclaimed Jets fan had snuck his way into the Dolphins timeline. He is this week's Captain Obvious, but he really has little room to talk.
The Dolphins might not be able to win cold-weather games as a warm-weather team, vur what does it say for the Jets? The Jets play in a cold-weather climate and still can't win at home.