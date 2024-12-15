Social Media Reaction To Dolphins Loss At Houston
After losing 20-12 against the Houston Texans, the Miami Dolphins relationship with their fans could be deemed toxic, Fans were clinging to whatever hope might have existed for the Dolphins to work their way into the playoffs.
@Brittbabi could not have said it any better. Fans of the Miami Dolphins are in a toxic and unstable relationship with the team. For those who are diehard fans, they understand the toxicity of the relationship.
When there is under a minute left to play, the defense is on the field and there are no timeouts left, you are still left wondering how the Dolphins can score. Therein lies the definition of the toxic relationship.
The Dolphins needed a win on Sunday over Houston and a lot of help. The help might have played its way out the door with the Dolphins loss. Miami might not need help getting into the playoffs, they might need assistance just playing out the string of games left in the regular season.
The Kevin Harlan Effect, a parody account of the usual good luck charm for the Miami Dolphins when he is on the call for CBS Sports, finally had a breakdown on social media Sunday afternoon.
He must have finally reached his boiling point. @KevHarlanEffect came head-to-head with the fact the Miami Dolphins are not a very good fooball team.
He finally let out some anger and frustration. He appears to be so ready for the season to be over.
Like Harlan, @GinaMuscato said being a Dolphins fan is not for the weak-hearted, She is yet another fan who had to come to grips with the fact the Dolphins are not very good and probably will not make their way into the playoffs.
Granted, Tua Tagovailoa did not have a good game. However, the loss was not totally his fault. He was under steady pressure.
For those suggesting that Tua needs to be traded or otherwise Miami needs to find a new quarterback, take heed to what @ItzLamarSZN had to say on his social media post. This comes from a man who is a fan of Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.