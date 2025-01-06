Social Media Reaction to Loss To The Jets
For the first time in the Mike McDaniel Era, the Miami Dolphins finished the season with a losing record (8-9) and no playoff berth.
After the 32-20 loss to the New York Jets, fans took to social media to voice their discontent with the 2024 season as a whole. For some, they could not believe it ended as abruptly as it did, without a playoff game.
A fan of the Miami Heat chimed in to show how much success other South Florida teams have compared to the Dolphins when it comes to postseason participation.
The Florida Panthers have gone to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals. They won the Stanley Cup in 2024. The Florida Marlins, before they moved to another part of Miami, won two World Series titles, while the Heat have won three NBA Finals since the Dolphins last appeared in a Super Bowl.
The Dolphins have missed the playoffs in 13 of the last 16 seasons and have not won a playoff game in 24 years, going on 25.
One fan was reflecting back to the days of Don Shula and Dan Marino. He wants to return to the days where Dolphins are used to competing for the AFC East and conference championships.
Turning to the Jets game, "The Kevin Harlan Effect' could not believe the Dolphins could not score a touchdown after a long 61-yard run by De'Von Achane in the first half. It was just how the day went for the Dolphins.
Several fans were happy for Calais Campbell for getting his sack against Aaron Rodgers and attaining his incentive of an additional $300,000.
"Gin" wants to see Campbell come back and play for the Dolphins next season.
Another fan was upset this might be the last game Campbell plays in a Dolphins uniform, or any uniform for that matter.
A rogue Baltimore Ravens fan snuck into the timeline and is requesting Campbell run it back for one more season as a member of the Ravens. Moving Campbell at the NFL trade deadline was a consideration for the Dolphins and Baltimore was among the teams most interested in acquiring him.