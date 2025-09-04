Status Quo with Waller; New Injuries for Dolphins
The situation involving tight end Darren Waller didn't get any better for the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, and on top of that they now have two new injuries with which to concern themselves.
Waller did not practice again Thursday because of the hip injury, which was disclosed for the first time the previous day, and it's really difficult to envision him being available for the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
CB Ethan Bonner (hamstring) and RB Jaylen Wright (knee) also didn't practice for a second consecutive day, but guard James Daniels (ankle) and Elijah Campbell (knee) both were added to the injury report.
Daniels and Campbell both were listed as limited participants, which could indicate they were injured during practice or a previous issue flared up.
The last thing the Dolphins need is for Daniels to be unavailable against the Colts, which would put Kion Smith in the starting lineup.
Daniels and Campbell were among six players listed as limited participants, the other four being the same as Wednesday — WR Tyreek Hill (oblique/calf), RB De'Von Achane (calf), S Ashtyn Davis (calf) and WR Dee Eskridge (concussion).
Davis was spotted during the open portion of practice working on the side with a trainer, which doesn't necessarily bode well for his Week 1 availability.
The Dolphins will deliver a game status designation for all of their injured players Friday.
The one bit of good news Thursday was tackle Austin Jackson, who has been dealing with a toe injury, being a full participant after being limited Wednesday.
The rest of the injury report was the same as Thursday, with CB Storm Duck (hip), TE Julian Hill (shoulder), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring) and S Dante Trader Jr. (hamstring) all again being listed as full participants.
THE COLTS REPORT
There was no change with the Colts from Wednesday, which means Indianapolis again had a remarkably clean injury report.
Backup running back Tyler Goodson again was the only player listed, again limited with an elbow injury.