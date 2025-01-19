Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Campbell, Kittle, McDaniel, and More
Part 2 of a divisional playoff Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From FJV:
Wondering what other GMs and head coaches think of Mike McDaniel?
Let’s start by saying that nobody is going to say a cross word about McDaniel publicly because he’s a good guy and because it’s just not done. I can tell you he does have a good reputation around the league for his offensive mind.
From Charles Boyd:
Alain, I know this is jumping the gun, but if we are looking for a new coach next season, what do you think about getting someone with a proven track record like Pete Carroll? It looks like we may be a year late for him, but maybe someone similar.
Hey Charles, I think it would be a nice change for the Dolphins to go with somebody with head-coaching experiences since their last six coaches were first-time NFL head coaches (McDaniel, Brian Flores, Adam Gase, Joe Philbin, Tony Sparano, Cam Cameron). But that’s a conversation for next year if the Dolphins decide to move on from McDaniel.
From Olive Grove Jon:
Hey Alain, Calais Campbell was a great pick-up by the Fins and I’m sure they’d love him back for one more season. Given his character, how much will it have affected him to see Tyreek quit on the team and would this influence him coming back here if Hill is still here?
Hey OGJ, I’m going to repeat something I said on the podcast a few times, and that’s we don’t know the circumstances of Hill pulling himself out of the game. What we do know is he played injured the whole season. Is it really that big a deal to pull himself out of the season finale at a time when it was clear the playoffs no longer were a possibility? Maybe I’m wrong on this, but I don’t see it as a major crime and I don’t think Campbell and other teammates necessarily would be up in arms about it.
From Pete’s takes:
How much is a top-flight back up QB worth yearly?
The biggest cap hit for a backup quarterback in 2024, according to spotrac.com, was $7.9 million and belonged to Jacoby Brissett. Marcus Mariota was at $6 million.
From Luis Rodriguez:
Hi Poup, do you think Harris over Watt has been Grier’s most egregious draft blunder? Also, do the Fins have more of a retention problem instead of an actual drafting problem? Do you think Najee Harris is an option the Dolphins should explore?
Hey Luis, yeah, I think it’s impossible to top Harris over Watt in the first round of the 2017 draft. It’s a pretty clear-cut No.1 there. The Dolphins do have a retention problem if you considering Tunsil, Fitzpatrick in addition to Wilkins and Hunt last offseason (maybe also AVG), but they’re not the only team to lose good players. I do think Najee Harris would be a good addition, but at what price? And would he want to come to Miami knowing De’Von Achane looks like the guy who’s going to get most of the work.
From Lloyd Heilbrunn:
Baltimore, Houston, Denver, Dallas, Washington, the Giants, Detroit & Seattle have yet to give up a home game for an international game. Next year will be the Dolphins' 4th time. How is this equitable & how can the owner be so incompetent as to not push back, or worse actively support?
Hey Lloyd, I know this answer isn’t going to thrill you, but Stephen Ross has embraced the Dolphins playing overseas and it’s all about marketing and growing the Dolphins brand internationally.
From Sean Beachem:
Do the Dolphins have any realistic tradable contracts to ease their salary cap issues and get more picks?
Hey Sean, yeah, the tradable contracts (realistically) are Zach Sieler, Jaelan Phillips, Jordyn Brooks and Jaylen Waddle, but I’m not sure how trading any of them really helps the Dolphins on the field.
From Dragonstone Fire Chief:
What do you think of the Dolphins going after George Kittle to go with Jonnu Smith? Draft Cam Skattebo to fix the short-yard game?
Love the idea of adding Skattebo, but how early do you pick him? That’s going to be the question. As for Kittle, don’t know that the Dolphins are going to have the money or cap space to go after him. But obviously he would be a great addition to any team.
From Theo:
Hey Alain, can you see the Fins restructuring Tua in 2025 to allow them to move on in 2026 if he has availability issues again?
Hey Theo, here’s the one thing about Tua’s contract. His compensation of $54 million for 2026 becomes fully guaranteed March 14. So why would Tua restructure his contract to remove that guarantee? And do we really think the Dolphins are going to move on from him before March 14? No and no. The Dolphins will be able to move on in 2026 if they want, but it’s going to cost them a lot of money and cap space. Tua's contract could be restructured to lower his 2025 cap number, but it won't be so they can get rid of him in 2026.
From Taylorphins:
What’s your gut feeling on Calais? Does he play in 2025 and if so, is it with the Dolphins?
Pure guess, Campbell does play in 2025, but he winds up playing for another team, like maybe Baltimore or San Francisco.
From Chris Larrondo:
What result would McDaniel have to do to heat up or cool his seat would you say for this upcoming season?
Hey Chris, beyond the record, McDaniel needs for the Dolphins to be in contention for his seat to cool down (though I’m not sure exactly how hot it is at this point). If the 2025 season goes awry (7-10 or worse) and injuries aren’t a major factor, I think the seat will get very hot indeed.
From Mark Lever:
If one of the top three quarterbacks fall to us in the draft, would you select them or would you ride with Tua?
Hey Mark, the first thing is I need to know who your third is, Jalen Milroe? Actually, it doesn't matter because based on the financial commitment made to Tua, the play here is to roll with him and simply get a better veteran backup for those games when he's out with an injury ... unless Cam Ward unexpectedly falls to 13, which is a pipe dream that will never happen.