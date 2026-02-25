Examining the Big-Bodied Receivers Who Could Fit Dolphins GM Criteria

One of the biggest issues the Miami Dolphins had last season was a lack of size in the wide receiver room.

At the start of the season, Miami’s receiver room had just one receiver taller than 6 feet, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Separation ability is the most important trait for a receiver, but size matters, too.

New Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan is well aware of this problem and plans to address it this offseason.

“We will make a conscientious effort to maybe be a little bigger in that room,” Sullivan told a group of local South Florida reporters at the NFL combine Tuesday. “Waddle and Malik (Washington) will help (the room). To say we’re going to have a room of 5-9 guys would be a lie.”

Sullivan saying that while attending the annual scouting combine is perfect timing because it gives an opportunity to break down some of the best receivers at the event, who are taller and more physical.

Denzel Boston, Washington

Boston never gets mentioned for the Dolphins because he’s expected to be a mid-first-round selection, and Miami is selecting 11th overall. However, you can’t talk about “big” receivers in this class and leave Boston out.

The Washington product is listed at 6-4, 209 pounds, but he moves like a receiver at 6-1, 205. He’s super smooth in and out of his routes and can stack defensive backs vertically.

Boston had an outrageous 76.9% contested catch rate last season, according to Pro Football Focus. It would be surprising to see Miami spend a first-round pick on a receiver, but perhaps a trade-back scenario could make Boston more appealing.

Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

If you watched any amount of Indiana’s championship run this season, there’s a good chance you saw Elijah Sarratt making back-shoulder catches from Fernando Mendoza.

Sarratt is listed at 6-2, 213 pounds, and made so many difficult, contested catches across the last couple of years. He’s got great body control, long arms, and physicality to box out cornerbacks at the catch point.

There is one concerning part of Sarratt’s profile, though. His contested catch rate dropped to 40%, down from 59.3% and 78.9% in his previous two seasons. Now, some of that is simply due to more opportunities.

Sarratt had 30 contested catch opportunities in 2025, the most of his career.

One note that matters a ton is that Sarratt is a good blocker on the perimeter. He uses his strength well and shows a ton of effort blocking on screens.

Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

If you followed our Senior Bowl coverage, then Fields making an appearance on this list should be hardly surprising. Fields had an excellent performance in Mobile this year, and he fits the Dolphins’ expected mold perfectly.

He’s listed at 6-4, 222 pounds, and is one of the more physical blockers in this entire class. His 47.8% contested catch rate is average, but if you watch the tape, it’s clear that Fields’ percentage on contested catches above the rim is much higher than that.

He’s got long arms and a good understanding of how to box out cornerbacks and track the ball in the air. Fields also has a little more twitch to him than many players his size.

His draft range is somewhere on Day 2, so if he falls to pick 75, the Dolphins should definitely consider him.

Ted Hurst, Georgia State

Hurst’s profile is pretty similar to Fields’ in some ways. He was also a Senior Bowl standout, and he also moves a lot better than expected for his size.

Hurst is listed at 6-3, 195, so he’s more lanky than Fields. The Georgia State standout caught 59.3% of his contested opportunities in 2025. His long arms and good body control gave small-school cornerbacks fits.

The strange part about Hurst’s tape is that he also has a ton of drops. He dropped seven passes this past season, which is well above average.

Drops are highly erratic, as all receivers tend to go through phases when they struggle to hold onto the ball. It’s worth noting for Hurst, but not something to panic about.

There’s a chance Hurst tears up the combine this week, but he’s likely to go on Day 2 regardless of how well he tests.

De'Zhaun Stribling, Mississippi

Stribling was one of our under-the-radar names from early in the week. He’s not the biggest player on this list at 6-2, 210, but he plays big.

He’s a super competitive receiver downfield and made his fair share of impressive contested catches this past season. His 44.4% contested rate is average, but he had just a 1.8% drop rate.

Basically, if Stribling gets both hands on the ball, he’s hauling it in. He’s got some nice speed and ability with the ball in his hands, too. He could be a nice Day 3 option for the Dolphins.