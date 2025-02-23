Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Trade Idea, Draft, Grier, and More
Part 2 of the pre-combine Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Troy Ortiz:
Seeing how speed and finesse hasn’t proven to beat the good teams in the league especially when it gets cold , will Grier and McDaniel change course and finally build the trenches on both sides of the ball and play a more physical type of game like running the ball more?
Hey Troy, that line of thinking certainly makes sense, but I don’t know exactly how quickly you can transition to that style when your three biggest playmakers on offense — Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and De’Von Achane — all are speed guys. The counter argument is the Dolphins went 11-6 in 2023 with that style, so it’s not like you can’t have a measure of success; the question is how far you can go with it. Bottom line: I wouldn’t expect a drastic change in playing style overnight.
From Robb:
If you were picking at 13 and didn't like the options, would you trade back for more picks. If so, what would be the farthest you would go back based on this year's draft pool? Late first? Early second?
Hey Robb, I absolutely would advocate trading back because the Dolphins need to build a stockpile of good, young, cheap talent and hitting on draft picks is the way to get that done. As for how far back I’d trade, I’d have to let those draft analysts who did this for a living full time tell me where each tier ends, though I have hear there may be no more than like a dozen elite prospects.
From Marco A. Briceño:
What guards fit the Fins’ scheme? Which are the smash mouth players you would draft at that position? (Knowing Fins will go zone…).
Hey Marco, Texas employs a zone scheme similar to what the Dolphins do, so we can start right away with Kelvin Banks, who has been mocked to the Dolphins in a couple of places. Per Miami Dolphins On SI draft guru Dante Collinelli, Banks is the dude if you’re looking for a perfect scheme fit. Donovan Jackson from Ohio State has the athletic gifts to pull it off, but other top prospects like Tyler Booker, Grey Zabel and Jonah Savaiinaea also played in more power and inside zone schemes. This isn’t to say they couldn’t do it, though.
From @devant623:
Would you trade Tyreek Hill for Budda Baker post-June 1?
My first reaction would be to say yes. In looking at Baker’s contract, it’s not egregious and this would represent very good value for Hill — good enough that I’m not sure this is something Arizona would consider. I’ve always been a big Baker fan, so I absolutely would sign off on it, though again I don’t think Arizona would this move without Miami having to throw in additional compensation.
From Take God. I know everything about everything:
Milroe in the 2nd round ...yay or nay?
Hmm, interesting idea. I think Jalen Milroe has interesting upside, though he’s not there yet as a passer as far as I’m concerned. I do not see it happening, though, because the Dolphins are in win-now mode after Stephen Ross’ statement following the 2024 season and this would be a move for the future.
From Dion Gardiner:
Do you think Austin Jackson could play guard next year? I was thinking maybe fins could start Paul at RT and move Jackson to RG, which would mean they only need to find 1 other guard.
Hey Dion, I addressed that very topic in a story posted earlier Sunday, and I'll encourage you and everyone else to check it out, but my reader's digest version is that it's a very intriguing idea but there are a lot of reasons to maybe stay away from it.
From Kristopher Kingan:
Everybody is talking Offensive Line for round 1 pick, and rightfully so, but wouldn't TE Tyler Warren be the right pick? It would bring an extra blocker, and McDaniel can run 2 TEs who can block and catch.
Hey Kristopher, I actually wrote a full story explaining my position on the idea of adding Warren to the offense and I’ll summarize it very briefly while encouraging you to check out the story: The Dolphins need to win now and have too many other needs to spend it at a position where they already have a good starter — unless Warren becomes by far the best prospect available at 13, which I find hard to believe will be the case.
From Andy Bunting:
Simple one Alain... Why is Grier not giving a press conference at the combine. Seems strange that virtually every other GM is doing one. Is this a case of CG disrespecting the fan base or a case of there is nothing really to say so no point wasting everyone's time?
Hey Andy, based on the schedule that’s been distributed and posted on social media, there are five GMs not scheduled to hold press conferences, and that’s Grier, Mickey Loomis of the Saints, Les Snead of the Rams, Ryan Poles of the Bears, and Jerry Jones, who’s the de facto GM of the Cowboys and somebody who talks to the media quite a bit. Understand that there is no league requirement for GMs to hold a press conference at the combine and Grier always has had a media session with Dolphins writers in Indianapolis.