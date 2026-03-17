Examining the Updated (And Impressive) 2026 Dolphins Draft Capital

The Miami Dolphins now have themselves quite the collection of draft picks for 2026 as they try to restock and rebuild their roster.

With the picks acquired Tuesday in the trade that sent wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos, the Dolphins now find themselves with 11 selections in this year's draft, a number that would tie the 2020 draft class as their largest since 1997.

In a trade with Denver, the Dolphins acquired the 30th pick in the first round, the 94th overall pick in Round 3 and the 130th overall pick in Round 4, with Miami sending the 111th pick in Round 4 along with Waddle.

The NFL announced the official draft order Monday, which confirmed the draft slots.

The Dolphins now are scheduled to have two picks in Round 1, one in Round 2, four in Round 3, one in Round 4, one in Round 5, and two in Round 7.

The other time the Dolphins have had 11 picks since 1997 was in 2020, and that draft capital was even more impressive with three picks in the first round and two more in the second.

With those 11 picks, the Dolphins selected QB Tua Tagovailoa, T Austin Jackson and CB Noah Igbinoghene in Round 1; G/T Robert Hunt and DT Raekwon Davis in Round 2; S Brandon Jones in Round 3; G Solomon Kindley in Round 4; DE Jason Strowbridge and DE Curtis Weaver in Round 5; LS Blake Ferguson in Round 6; and RB/WR Malcolm Perry in Round 7.

Of those 11 players, Jackson is the only one still around for a seventh season with the Dolphins.

THE DOLPHINS' 2026 DRAFT PICKS

Round 1 — 11th overall, 30th overall (from Denver)

Round 2 — 43rd overall (11th in round)

Round 3 — 75th overall (11th in round), 87th overall (23rd in round, from Philadelphia), 90th overall (26th in round, from Houston), 94th overall (30th in round, from Denver)

Round 4 — 130th overall (from Denver)

Round 5 — 151st overall

Round 6 — No pick (traded to N.Y. Giants for TE Darren Waller)

Round 7 — 227th overall, 238th overall (from N.Y. Jets through L.A. Chargers and Tennessee)

TRADES INVOLVING 2026 DOLPHINS DRAFT PICKS

-- Sent WR Jaylen Waddle and a 4th-round pick (111th) overall) to Denver for picks in the 1st (30th), 3rd (94th) and 4th rounds (130th)

-- Acquired a 3rd-round pick (87th overall) from the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 involving OLB Jaelan Phillips

-- Acquired a 3rd-round pick (90th overall) from the Houston Texans for a 2025 fourth-round selection

-- Traded a sixth-round pick (192nd overall) to the New York Giants for TE Darren Waller

-- Acquired a seventh-round pick (238th overall) from the New York Jets (through the L.A. Chargers and Tennessee Titans) for DB Minkah Fitzpatrick

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