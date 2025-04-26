Takeaways from Grier-McDaniel Draft Wrap-Up Press Conference
As they do at the conclusion of every draft, Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel met with the media to discuss their just-completed class as well as other topics.
Here are the comments that stood out:
THE QUARTERBACK QUESTION
Right away, let's put it out there that Grier said the Dolphins did have several discussions throughout the day Saturday about the possibility of drafting Shedeur Sanders as the Colorado quarterback kept falling.
Obviously the Dolphins went in a different direction, instead taking Texas' Quinn Ewers with their first of two seventh-round selections.
Grier said the Dolphins got a good report from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and likes his competitiveness and toughness. Mike McDaniel said playing an offensive scheme to what the Dolphins run will be beneficial to him early in his NFL career.
RAMSEY REPORT
The Dolphins obviously did not trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey during draft weekend, but Grier said there were discussions with other teams throughout the weekend.
Grier said the Dolphins won't necessarily wait until after June 1 to consummate a deal even if that would make the cap hit less painful, emphasizing he doesn't know when the right opportunity will surface.
McDaniel was asked point blank about how he would describe his relationship with Ramsey, which has been reported to be problematic, and he sidestepped the question saying there was no purpose in talking about it and taking away attention from the draft picks.
DOLPHINS ON GUARD
The question of where rookie second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea will line up was addressed indirectly and answered the same way.
Veteran free agent newcomer James Daniels played right guard in his two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Savaiinaea's starting experience at guard in college also came on that side.
So obviously something is going to have to give.
McDaniel basically said who plays where would come down to comfort level, and it says here it's fair to expect the rookie to play at the spot he's more familiar with, which would mean James Daniels at left guard (he played there early in his career with the Chicago Bears) and Savaiinaea at right guard.
That setup also would pair a young player with a veteran on each side of center Aaron Brewer, with Daniels and tackle Patrick Paul on the left side with Savaiinaea and tackle Austin Jackson on the right side.
MAKING MOVES FOR 2025 AND 2026
The Dolphins entered the draft with a lot of needs and 10 draft picks, but they left themselves with only one pick between the second and fourth rounds after coming in with four with the two trades with the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans.
In the process, the Dolphins did pick up a 2026 third-round pick, which led to Grier being asked about threading the needle between trying to build as good a roster as possible next season and looking at the longer term.
Grier talked about a balance, though we'll continue to say the best strategy for the current state of the Dolphins would have been to keep and use as many picks in the first four rounds.
THE CORNERBACK QUESTION
The Dolphins left the draft in not much of a better situation at cornerback, where they have an on-his-way-out Jalen Ramsey, slot specialist Kader Kohou and a bunch of young and/or unproven players.
Grier said he had had discussions with veteran free agents and will continue to do so, so expect Miami to sign at least one veteran cornerback in the coming days or weeks.
Who that becomes is uncertain, but we'll mention again the top names available include Rasul Douglas, Stephon Gilmore and Asante Samuel Jr.