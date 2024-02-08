The 1973 Dolphins' Place in History

The Miami Dolphins have won the Super Bowl twice, but it's sometimes easy to forget about the 1973 team because of all the attention bestowed upon the '72 team.

That's understandable, obviously, given the 1972 team's unprecedented and unduplicated accomplishment of putting together a perfect season, but the 1973 team shouldn't be short-changed.

In fact, that second Super Bowl-winning team arguably could be considered just as good, if not the best Miami Dolphins team ever.

That's exactly how it played out in a recent ESPN story ranking the 57 Super Bowl champions compiled by analytics writer Aaron Schatz.

Using his own DVOA system, which measures a team's efficiency by comparing success on every single play to a league average based on situation and opponent, Schatz ranked the 1973 Dolphins sixth among the Super Bowl champions, way ahead of the 1972 team's 23rd-place standing.

"The 1972 squad is famous for going undefeated, but the 1973 Dolphins were a better team and finish much higher on our list," Schatz wrote. "Yes, the Dolphins lost twice, but they played a much tougher schedule than the 1972 team. Their one big loss, 16-3 to Baltimore, came when Brian Griese was injured and Earl Morrall had to start at quarterback. Then the 1973 Dolphins had a much more dominating playoff run than the 1972 team. First, they beat the Bengals 34-16, then the Raiders 27-10 in the AFC Championship Game. Super Bowl VIII was a 24-7 win over Minnesota in which the Vikings didn't score until the fourth quarter."

As Schatz points out, there is quite a disaparity in the way the Dolphins won their playoff games during their two Super Bowl title season.

The 1972 Dolphins are one of three team to win the Super Bowl without winning a playoff game by more than seven points along with the 2001 New England Patriots and the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs. The San Francisco 49ers could join that group Sunday against the Chiefs by winning each of their two NFC playoff games by three points.

On the flip side, the 1973 Dolphins are among the seven Super Bowl winners to win all their playoff games by 14 points or more, along with the 1977 Dallas Cowboys, 1983 Los Angeles Raiders, 1985 Chicago Bears, 1986 New York Giants, 1989 San Francisco 49ers, 1996 Green Bay Packers and 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

CSONKA CELEBRATED SUNDAY

This season, of course, marked the 50th anniversary of the Dolphins' second Super Bowl title, which Miami secured with a 24-7 victory against the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl VIII.

The MVP of that game was running back Larry Csonka, and to commemorate the 50th anniversary the Dolphins Hall of Famer will be part of the postgame ceremonies at Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Csonka will deliver the Lombardi Trophy to the podium after the game.