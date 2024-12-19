The Dolphins-Detroit Parallels and Major Differences
The Miami Dolphins' major rebuilding project — regardless of when anyone wants to assign an official starting date — officially might have to be considered a failure if the team doesn't pull off a miraculous late-season magic trick of landing a playoff spot.
It's particularly disappointing when we look at the overall NFL standings and see what the Detroit Lions have become, regardless of the numerous connections.
As all Dolphins fans and despise is that the franchise longest active playoff drought in the NFL at 23 years, but it was those Lions who previously held the distinction until they broke their 31-year skid with their two victories last season.
The Lions, of course, have successfully done their rebuild thanks to GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, the former Dolphins interim head coach. And the interim head coach that Campbell replaced when he was hired in 2021? Current Dolphins QB coach Darrell Bevell.
The Dolphins had the upper hand when they last faced the Lions in Detroit in 2022 at a time when both teams were in the midst of their rebuilding projects, pulling out a 31-27 victory. But the Lions have been on an upward trajectory since that game, with a 32-9 regular season record since that game. The Dolphins, meanwhile, have gone 21-19 in the regular season since that October day at Ford Field.
So why did the Lions succeed with their rebuilding plan and the Dolphins did not?
IT'S ALL ABOUT THE DRAFT
The simple answer here is the Lions have been so much better with their draft picks, whether by hanging on to them or making better selections.
While the Pro Bowl isn't the end-all, be-all in judging players, it's incredibly telling that the Lions have selected seven different players who have been selected to the Pro Bowl since 2020: guard Jonah Jackson, tackle Penei Sewell, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, tight end Sam LaPorta, and runnbing back De'Andre Swift, though he did it with the Philadelphia Eagles last season.
The Dolphins during that same span selected one player who has been selected to the Pro Bowl: QB Tua Tagovailoa.
And this is despite the Dolphins having five picks in the first two rounds in 2020 and four picks in the first two rounds in 2021.
Those nine picks: Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson, Noah Igbinoghene, Robert Hunt, Raekwon Davis, Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips, Jevon Holland and Liam Eichenberg.
Three of the picks already are gone from Miami and it wouldn't (or shouldn't) surprise anyone if Holland and Eichenberg joined them out the door next offseason.
Meanwhile, the Lions used those past five drafts to land impact players like Sewell, Gibbs, LaPorta, linebacker Jack Campbell, safeties Brian Branch and Kirby Joseph, Hutchinson, St.-Brown, defensive tackle Alim McNeil and we might even throw in wide receiver Jameson Williams.
Yes, the Lions usually have had more picks in recent years than the Dolphins, but that's because Miami has been busy giving them away for big-name players.
The Dolphins gave up five picks to get WR Tyreek Hill, who was great his first two years in Miami but has had very little impact in 2024.
They gave up another first-round for linebacker Bradley Chubb, who has battled injuries since he got to Miami.
They gave up a third-round pick for Jalen Ramsey, though it's hard to complain about that, though the two contract extensions given him in two years does take a toll on the salary cap.
The Lions' signature trade of their rebuilding project was sending away Matthew Stafford to the L.A. Rams and getting Jared Goff in return.
Goff is a solid quarterback, but this clearly was a downgrade. It hasn't mattered because the supporting cast, especially the offensive line, is so good that Goff usually doesn't have to do a lot of heavy lifting.
THE KEY MOMENT FOR THE TWO FRANCHISES
Maybe we need to look back at the 2021 draft to see a clear defining moment for both franchses,
It came after the Dolphins traded the third overall pick to the 49ers so they could draft QB Trey Lance and landed the 12th pick along with two extra first-round choices.
It was an absolute steal for the Dolphins, maybe even if Lance hadn't become a bust.
The Dolphins could have landed an number of impact players at 12 given how good the top of the first round was — Micah Parsons and Rashawn Slater ended up going 12th and 13th overall — but instead they decided to move back up to 6, surrendering one of those two first-round picks they got from the Lance trade to the Eagles.
The Dolphins, of course, took Jaylen Waddle at number 6, helping out a massively needy wide receiver corps.
But they also passed on Sewell, who widely was considered a can't-miss prospect at tackle.
Just like that, the Lions had the big piece for an offensive line that would be the foundation of their physical "bite your kneecaps" philosophy.
The Dolphins, meanwhile, had a speedy wide receiver and he would provide a great 1-2 punch with Hill after the latter arrived in 2022.
But the Dolphins passing game, built on speed and timing, hasn't proven able to thrive or succeed in late-season football, because the physicality ramps up at that time of year and the elements aren't as good as in September or October, neutralizing to an extent the Dolphins attack, no matter how fast Hill and Waddle are.
Physicality, on the other word, is impervious to bad weather. And that's ultimately what the Lions are all about.
And it's pretty clear their approach was a good one. And it's pretty clear the Dolphins' approach hasn't gotten it done.
Because while a rash of injuries on defense is the only reason right now not to peg the Lions as Super Bowl favorites or at least leading contenders, the Dolphins are looking at another year without a playoff victory.