The Dolphins in Must-Win Finales
The Miami Dolphins find themselves in a must-win situation in their regular season finale against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, with their playoff hopes depending on it (plus a Kansas City victory at Denver).
It's the seventh time since the start of the millennium the Dolphins have been involved in a must-win game and the second time in three years.
While the Dolphins delivered in that 2022 must-win finale against the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium, the success rate hasn't been very good as we look back.
2022 — DOLPHINS 11, JETS 6
Like this year, the Dolphins were second among a group of three teams tied for the final playoff spot heading into the season finale and needed for the Buffalo Bills to help out by defeating New England. Once the Bills provided the help necessary, the Dolphins sludged their way to an ugly victory with Skylar Thompson at quarterback, with Jason Sanders kicking the Dolphins into the playoffs with a last-minute field goal.
2020 — BILLS 56, DOLPHINS 26
This was the most painful of all, for two reasons. The first was how lopsided the Dolphins lost after Buffalo decided to use its starters in a game that could determine whether the Bills would be the second or third seed in the AFC. The Dolphins entered the final week holding fifth place in the AFC standings, but part of a group of four teams fighting for three playoff spots. In addition to the blowout loss, which featured a three-touchdown performance from current Dolphins practice squad wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, the Dolphins watched the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts all win to knock them out of the playoffs. The final blow came when the Colts defeated the 1-14 Jaguars in the late-afternoon window.
2013 — JETS 20, DOLPHINS 7
This was among the most painful finishes to a season for the Dolphins, who needed one win in their final two games to make the playoffs but then lost 19-0 against the Bills before dropped the finale against the Jets. In that game against the Jets, the Dolphins took a 7-0 lead but couldn't score again as Charles Clay was stuffed on a fourth-down run and Ryan Tannehill threw three second-half interceptions.
2009 — STEELERS 30, DOLPHINS 24
The Dolphins needed all kinds of help heading into the final weekend of the 2009 season to make the playoffs because they needed to jump four teams to last that final spot. It wouldn't have mattered anyway because of other results, but the Dolphins were eliminated after Tyler Thigpen threw interceptions on Miami's final two drives after coming for Chad Henne.
2008 — DOLPHINS 24, JETS 17
This is the memorable one, of course, Chad Pennington returning to New Jersey to help the Dolphins complete their remarkable turnaround from 1-15 doormats to 11-5 AFC East champions. The Dolphins needed the victory just to make the playoffs, with New England missing the playoffs with the same 11-5 record.
2002 — PATRIOTS 27, DOLPHINS 24 (OT)
Five AFC teams finished with a 9-7 record in that 2002 season, and the Dolphins wound up being one of them after blowing a 24-13 lead with five minutes left at New England. The Dolphins, Jets and Patriots all finished with the same record, but only the Jets got into the playoffs.