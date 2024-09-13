The Dolphins Outlook at Left Tackle for the Short and Long Term
The Miami Dolphins appear to have avoided a worst-case scenario with tackle Terron Armstead, but he still likely will have to miss some time.
Armstead sustained a shoulder injury during the second half of the Dolphins' 31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, leaving and re-entering the game before leaving for good.
Head coach Mike McDaniel provided an update on Armstead during his Zoom media session Friday morning.
"I think there was a classic Armstead moment where I think he was battling and to the point that he could have – if we would have allowed his competitive nature to kind of overtake the process, I could see where he would go back in the game in a situation if he was fighting for it," McDaniel said. "However, he knew something was wrong. I think so far, with the information, I'm optimistic that it will be something where he'll be playing here sooner than later, but realistically I don't totally know besides the fact that it doesn't look like it's the worst-case scenario where you're worried about the season and stuff. It's not in that realm, so we'll get more information here today."
McDaniel's language in that answer suggests that Armstead will miss some time, starting with the team's next game, against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 22nd.
DOLPHINS LEAN ON LAMM
If Armstead is indeed sidelined for the Seattle game, McDaniel will have to choose between veteran Kendall Lamm and rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul as the starting left tackle.
When Armstead left the lineup against Buffalo, first with the score 24-10 and later at 31-10, Lamm stepped in to replace him at left tackle.
The 32-year-old Lamm started eight games last season and was selected for that role over rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul, who was active but saw action only on special teams and at garbage time.
"I think he's definitely capable," McDaniel said of Paul. "I think you have to take into account, and in certain situations or if it was a different opponent in a different situation, I think I would have been more open-minded to that. In that situation, I think when you are coming off the bench as a rookie for the first time in a division game where there's a lot of frustration based upon how we were coming into the game as a team with our expectations and then what was happening, I get fearful if I can help it from setting people up in positions of failure. In games like that, if it's your first taste, I try to avoid guys getting their first burn in the regular season in a situation like that. So that was the decision behind that.
"It was definitely considered, but I just thought it was best to go the direction we did with the experience and the productivity that Kendall was giving and whatnot."