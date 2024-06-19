The Dolphins Super Bowl Ring Mistake and Kelce's Reaction
The Miami Dolphins' inclusion on the Kansas City Chiefs' latest Super Bowl rings will be remembered, but probably not for the right reasons.
It's a sobering enough reminder for the Dolphins that they were the first team that Kansas City defeated in the playoffs on its way to a second consecutive championship, but there's also a mistake to boot.
As seen on social media over the past few days, the Chiefs' Super Bowl rings feature the results of their four playoff games, starting with their 26-7 victory against the Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium. The only problem is that each opponent's seeding was included, and Miami was listed as the 7 seed in the AFC when it was the 6 seed.
Oops.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a typical Travis Kelce response when his brother Jason asked him about the mistake on their latest New Heights podcast.
"I don't give a (crap)," Travis said. "I like it that we didn't give a (bleep) about what seed Miami was. Yeah, they were the seventh. Who cares. They could have done no seeds on the side of them, I would have been fine.
"Yeah, I think it makes it more unique like oh yeah, we made a really detailed and oops, we screwed up."
The Dolphins, of course, were the sixth seed in the AFC playoffs last season after finishing the season with an 11-6 record and faced the third-seeded Chiefs in the first round. It was the Pittsburgh Steelers who ended up as the seventh seed.
For the record, the Baltimore Ravens earned the top seed in the AFC, followed by the Buffalo Bills, Chiefs, Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, Dolphins and Steelers.
After defeating the Dolphins, the Chiefs won at Buffalo and Baltimore before defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.