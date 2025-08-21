The Message Behind Tyreek Hill's Latest Social Media Post
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill took to social media Wednesday night to display his speed and that of fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. The duo took turns running and then flexing and bragging about their individual speed.
Hill simply posted the video with the words "We ready" and tagged Waddle in the post.
The 54-second video appears to have came from offseason personal training. Hill said in the video he got on an airplane the previous night and flew to Houston to work out with Waddle.
Hill was still recovering from wrist surgery that he had after the season in February to repair a torn ligament. He had a second procedure done in May to remove the screws that were placed in his wrist during the initial surgery.
Hill did not work out with the team in 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 drills during OTA's or minicamp. Hill simply worked on his route running and not his receiving.
Hill had been working out with the team in summer training camp, until he sustained an oblique injury in practice which has caused him to not participate in further team activities. He has not appeared in either of the Dolphins' two preseason games. He also missed joint practices with the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions.
Waddle has not appeared in either of the preseason games as well after sustaining a minor injury in the joint practice with the Chicago Bears and because head coach Mike McDaniel kept out all starters from the preseason game at Detroit.
Hill's social media post would suggest he has no concerns his oblique injury will be an issue at the start of the regular season.
OTHER RECEIVERS STEPPING UP
With Hill and Waddle being sidelined, other receivers like Tahj Washington, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Erik Ezukanma and Malik Washington have seen additional repetitions with the first-team offense.
Hill and Waddle are both looking forward to a better season in 2025. in addition to the fact the two were injured at various points last season, the two fell off of the superlative marks they set in 2023.
Hill had 81 catches for 959 yards and six touchdowns, despite playing the entire season with the torn ligament in his wrist. In 2023, Hill tied a career high in receptions with 119. He accumulated 1,799 yards and scored a career-best 13 touchdowns.
Waddle played in 15 games last season and had career lows in receptions, yardage and touchdowns. He suffered a minor knee injury against the Houston Titans. He finished the season with 58 catches for 784 yards and only two scores. This is a polar opposite of the year he had in 2023 when he had 72 receptions for 1,014 yards and four scores.