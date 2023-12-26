The Dolphins Playoff Picture After Week 16

The Dolphins have clinched a playoff berth, but they still could finish in one of five different spots in the AFC standings

While the Baltimore Ravens' impressive victory at San Francisco on Monday night denied the Miami Dolphins a chance to tie them atop the AFC standings, it didn't necessarily have a dramatic effect on their playoff outlook.

The Dolphins, of course, already have clinched a playoff berth and will clinch the AFC East title with one victory in their final two games or one Buffalo loss, and they'll clinch the top seed in the conference if they can win both at Baltimore on Sunday and at home against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 6-7.

The only thing that changed with the Baltimore win is what must happen for the Dolphins to still be able to land that No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs with a win at Baltimore but a loss against the Buffalo.

THE AFC EAST OUTLOOK

With their playoff-clinching victory against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, the Dolphins reduced their magic number to clinch the first AFC East title since 2008 to a simple one, but what complicates things is the Buffalo-Dolphins clash at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 18.

This one is simple: The Dolphins clinch the division title next week with either a victory at Baltimore OR a loss by the Bills at home against the New England Patriots, who improved to 4-11 on the season with their upset at Denver on Christmas Eve.

If one of those two scenarios doesn't materialize, then the division title will go to the winner of the Week 18 rematch because a Miami win would make them two games better in the standings, and a Buffalo win would leave both teams with an 11-6 record and the Bills would have the head-to-head sweep.

Buffalo currently stands in sixth place in the AFC standings, a game ahead of four other playoff contenders but may need the victory against the Dolphins to make the postseason, even with a victory against New England next Sunday.

THE OVERALL AFC PICTURE

The Dolphins' path to the No. 1 seed in the AFC went from pretty clearly to crystal clear, and the simplest way still remains for them to win their final two games against Baltimore and Buffalo.

By finishing 13-4 with a victory at Baltimore, the Dolphins would be assured of the top seed for the first since 1984.

For the Dolphins to land the No. 1 seed even with a loss against Buffalo (after a victory against Baltimore), of course, they would need for the Ravens to lose their season finale at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers AND they would need the Cleveland Browns to lose at least one of their final two games, at home against the New York Jets on Thursday or at Cincinnati in Week 18.

If the Browns finish at 12-5, they would win tiebreakers with either the Dolphins or Ravens at that same record, against the Dolphins because of conference record and against the Ravens because of division record.

Again, though, the Dolphins don't have to worry about the Browns if they defeat Baltimore and Buffalo because only the Ravens could match their 13-4 record and they'd have the head-to-head tiebreaker.

-- Because this is worth mentioning again, the Kansas City Chiefs' stunning loss against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday afternoon eliminated them from contention for the top seed in the conference because the best they can finish is 11-6, and the Dolphins and Ravens already having 11 wins at the time meant one of them was guaranteed to finish with a better record. This means that barring a playoff upset, Patrick Mahomes is looking at playing a playoff game on the road for the first time in his career.

-- By going 1-1 in their final two games, the Dolphins would assure themselves of no worse than the No. 2 seed.

The Dolphins' victory not only clinched a playoff berth, but it also eliminated the possibility of the them ending as the seventh seed because they're already assured of having one of the best six records in the conference. Of course, the Dolphins also can't be the No. 4 seed because they've already clinched a better record than any team from the AFC South, where Jacksonville, Houston and Indianapolis are tied for first at 8-7.

THE DOLPHINS AND POSSIBLE SEEDS

So let's break it down as best we can as far as how the Dolphins will end up with either the No. 1, 2, 3, 5 or 6 seed.

THE NO. 1 SEED — As discussed before, the easiest and most likely path there is for the Dolphins to win their final two games. The Dolphins cannot get the No. 1 seed without winning at Baltimore (the Ravens clinch the No. 1 seed if they win Sunday). They can do it with a win at Baltimore and a loss at Buffalo, but Baltimore would have to lose its season finale against Pittsburgh and Cleveland would have to lose one more game.

THE NO. 2 SEED — The most likely scenario for this development would be a victory at Baltimore and a loss against Buffalo, but Baltimore still finishing 13-4 OR Baltimore and Cleveland both finishing 12-5. The Dolphins cannot finish lower than No. 2 in the AFC if they win one of their final two games.

THE NO. 3 SEED — The path here is for Miami to lose its final two games and Buffalo lose against New England and K.C. winning its last two, which would leave the Dolphins with the division title at 11-6 but losing the tiebreaker for playoff positioning against Kansas City because of their loss against the Chiefs in Germany. A potential first-round matchup under that scenario would entail the Bills coming back to Miami for a second consecutive game.

THE NO. 5 SEED — This obviously entails the Dolphins failing to win the division and ending up with an 11-6 record. They then could become the top wild-card seed but Cleveland would get a tiebreaker because of conference record, which means the only way the Dolphins don't win the division title and end up as the fifth seed is if the Browns lose against both the Jets and Bengals. If the Dolphins end up in this spot, their likely first-round game would be on the road likely against the winner of the AFC South, which currently has a three-way tie at the top.

THE NO. 6 SEED — This again happens only if the Dolphins fail to win the AFC East and Cleveland wins one of its final two games. And under that scenario, the most likely first-round matchup would be a game at Arrowhead Stadium against the Chiefs because if Buffalo, Miami and Kansas City all finish with an 11-6 record, the Bills would have a sweep against the Dolphins and a head-to-head victory against the Chiefs and therefore would get the No. 2 seed.

REMAINING SCHEDULES OF AFC PLAYOFF CONTENDERS (teams still mathematically alive)

1. x-BALTIMORE RAVENS (12-3) — vs. Miami, vs. Pittsburgh

2. x-MIAMI DOLPHINS (11-4) — at Baltimore, vs. Buffalo

3. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (9-6) — vs. Cincinnati, at L.A. Chargers

4. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (8-7) — vs. Carolina, at Tennessee

5. CLEVELAND BROWNS (10-5) — vs. N.Y. Jets, at Cincinnati

6. BUFFALO BILLS (9-6) — vs. New England, at Miami

7. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (8-7) — vs. Las Vegas, vs. Houston

8. HOUSTON TEXANS (8-7) — vs. Tennessee, at Indianapolis

9. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (8-7) — at Seattle, at Baltimore

10. CINCINNATI BENGALS (8-7) — at Kansas City, vs. Cleveland

11. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (7-8) — at Indianapolis, vs. Denver

12. DENVER BRONCOS (7-8) — vs. L.A. Chargers, at Las Vegas

PLAYOFF TIEBREAKER PROCEDURES

To break a tie within a division

1. Head-to-head

2. Best record in division games

3. Best record in common games

4. Best record in conference games

5. Strength of victory in all games

6. Strength of schedule in all games

7. Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed in all games

8. Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed in all games

9. Best net points in common games

10. Best net points in all games

11. Best net touchdowns in all games

12. Coin toss

To break a tie for wild-card spots

Two teams

1. Head-to-head, if applicable

2. Best record in conference games

3. Best record in common games (minimum of four)

4. Strength of victory in all games

5. Strength of schedule in all games

6. Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed in all games

7. Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed in all games

8. Best net points in conference games

9. Best net points in all games

10. Best net touchdowns in all games

11. Coin toss

Three or more teams

1. Apply division tiebreaker to eliminate all but highest-ranked team in each division prior to proceeding to Step 2.

2. Head-to-head (apply only if one team has defeated all the others or one team has lost to all the others)

3. Best record in conference games

4. Best record in common games (minimum of four)

5. Strength of victory in all games

6. Strength of schedule in all games

7. Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed in all games

8. Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed in all games

9. Best net points in conference games

10. Best net points in all games

11. Best net touchdowns in all games

12. Coin toss

Note: When the first Wild Card team has been identified, the procedure if repeated to name the second and third teams.