The Rodgers Repercussions for the Dolphins
As it turned out, the Miami Dolphins will have been the last time Aaron Rodgers faced as a member of the New York Jets.
The Rodgers era with the Jets officially ended Thursday when the team released a statement, comments from their owner, new head coach and general manager, and finally a Thank You post on social media.
The Jets went nowhere with Rodgers in his two seasons, which amount to one quarter in 2023 before an Achilles injury put him on IR and a 5-12 finish in 2024 that featured a stretch of nine losses in 10 games.
As fate would have it, Rodgers had two of his best performances with the Jets against the Dolphins and came very close to leading them to a sweep in the 2024 season series.
Rodgers had one 300-yard passing game for the Jets, and it came against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 14 of the 2024 season when Miami needed a last-second field goal to send the game into overtime before pulling out the 32-26 victory.
Rodgers had one game with four touchdown passes and that, of course, came in the season finale when the Jets defeated the Dolphins 32-20.
In his one full season with the Jets, Rodgers passed for more yards (613) and more touchdowns (5) than against any other opponent and had a passer rating of 108.4.
So while the Jets weren't a factor in the playoff race with Rodgers on their roster, maybe the Dolphins should be happy to see him gone from there and not be leading the offense in new head coach Aaron Glenn's first season in 2025.
WHAT NOW FOR RODGERS AND THE JETS
While Rodgers hadn't made an official declaration yet, the feeling remains that he wants to continue playing, which brings up the question of his next team.
The teams most often mentioned as possible destinations including the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders. They're the two favorites, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Steelers at +200 and the Raiders at +250 and the San Francisco at +350.
Not that we would expect it to happen by a long shot, but the Dolphins are among a group tied for 13th-shortest odds at +7500 along with the Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots.
There are 11 teams with longer odds, and they're all tied for longest shots at +10000: the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles.
As for the Jets, they now have to find themselves a new starting quarterback for 2025 that the Dolphins will have to face twice.
One possibility is veteran Tyrod Taylor, who was Rodgers' backup last season and could serve as a bridge quarterback to a young signal-caller. Justin Fields, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, also has been mentioned as a possibility.
The Jets have the seventh overall pick in the 2025 draft, but there's a clear divide at the top right now and it's doubtful they'll be able to get either of the top two prospects — Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders — unless they trade up.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.