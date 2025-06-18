The Top 100 Plays of the First Quarter of the Century: 71-75
Our countdown of the top 100 Miami Dolphins plays of the first 25 seasons of the new century.
For ground rules, the plays were picked on the basis of historical significance, impact on a game or season, and uniqueness.
We continue the countdown with plays 71-75:
75. Olindo Mare’s game-winning FG at New England in 2000
Setting the stage: The 2000 season marked Dave Wannstedt's first as Dolphins head coach and the team headed to New England for the season finale with a chance to clinch the AFC East title with a victory against a Patriots team headed for a last-place finish in the division. The Dolphins trailed 24-17 in the fourth quarter after Mare missed a 28-yard field goal attempt, but then tied the score on a 1-yard touchdown run by Lamar Smith. Zach Thomas then stopped New England's ensuing drive with a pick, setting the stage for a bizarre — and ultimately satisfying — finish.
The play: On a cold day in Massachusetts, Mare more than redeemed himself when he nailed a 49-yard field goal with 9 seconds left to give the Dolphins a 27-24 victory that would clinch one of their only two AFC East titles of the 2000s. The Dolphins clinched the win — and the AFC East title — after two New England incompletions, the second coming after a 35-minute delay when officials ruled the first-down play an incomplete pass instead of a fumble by Drew Bledsoe that would have run out the clock.
74. Tua’s 80-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill vs. Jacksonville in 2024
Setting the stage: We don’t need to remind everyone how bizarre opening day was for the Dolphins last season, with Hill getting detained by police officers just outside Hard Rock Stadium as he was making his way to the stadium. The game also didn’t go according to plan, with Miami falling behind 17-7 and avoiding disaster with a fumble recovery in the end zone.
The play: The Dolphins wasted zero time after the big defensive play to get the offense going, with Tua Tagovailoa going up top to Hill running across the field. After he caught the pass in stride, Hill simply outrunning two defenders to the sideline and turned upfield on his way to the end zone. And, leave it to Tyreek, his touchdown celebration consisted of himself turning his back to Jaylen Waddle so he could put handcuffs on him.
73. Wes Welker's field goal at New England in 2004
Setting the stage: Welker already has appeared on the countdown in that most forgettable 2004 season for his kickoff return for a touchdown, and this one also involved special teams for the wide receiver.
The play: In the grand scheme of things, a 29-yard field goal isn’t a big deal even for a replacement. It’s just that usually replacements for injured kicker, as was the case after Olindo Mare pulled a hamstring in pregame warmups, is the punter, not a wide receiver. But here came Welker, who after kicking an extra point in the second quarter hit that 29-yarder late in the third. It wasn’t enough to help the Dolphins avoid a 24-10 loss, but it still made for a memorable moment.
72. Trent Gamble’s TD vs. Detroit in 2002
Setting the stage: The Dolphins 2002 season opener always will be remembered by Ricky Williams making an immediate impact in his Miami debut, but there other memorable plays that paved the way for the 49-21 rout.
The play: The Dolphins led only 7-0 before they put the game away with 21 second-quarter points, but the first touchdown was a nice gift from the Lions. With Miami punting from midfield, returner Chris Cash failed to get out of the way of Mark Royals’ punt after it bounced inside the 5-yard line and it went into the end zone where safety Trent Gamble simply grabbed it for as easy a touchdown as one could get.
71. Fourth-down stop vs. San Diego in 2008
Setting the stage: The home game against the Chargers and Philip Rivers came the week after the Dolphins unveiled the Wildcat in their shocking victory at New England and the Wildcat also was effective in this game, but the biggest play came on defense.
The play: The Dolphins led 17-3 late in the third quarter, but that lead quickly was in jeopardy after a San Diego touchdown was followed by a Miami fumble on the ensuing kickoff. After a 5-yard completion to former Dolphins wideout Chris Chambers put the Chargers in a fourth-and-1 at the 1, they unsurprisingly gave the ball to LaDainian Tomlinson. But Vonnie Holliday and Channing Crowder met Tomlinson before he had a chance to jump over the top and he was stuffed for no gain. San Diego got the ball back twice on offense but never got past the Miami 46 and the Dolphins got first four downs to kill off the final 5:55 and secure a big victory.