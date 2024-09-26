Thursday Practice Report and Injury Updates
The Miami Dolphins returned to practice Thursday as they began their full-blown preparations for their Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans, and all three quarterbacks on the active roster were working.
That, of course, includes Skylar Thompson, who sustained a rib injury after starting against the Seattle Seahawks and whose status for the Tennessee game is unclear. Thompson appeared limited.
The official injury report will be released late Thursday afternoon.
There were four players not spotted during the open portion of practice — tackle Terron Armstead, defensive lineman Calais Campbell, linebacker David Long Jr., and cornerbacks Kendall Fuller and Siran Neal.
Rookie cornerback Storm Duck was at practice despite sustaining a shoulder injury against Seattle, but he was wearing a red (no-contact) jersey.
Armstead and Fuller remain in the concussion protocol, according to head coach Mike McDaniel, after both leaving the Seattle game early.
Long is dealing with a hamstring injury he sustained against Seattle after he had played every defensive snap in the first two games of the season, against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.
Campbell not practicing continues the pattern of him being given a vet rest day in the first practice of the week.
The Dolphins began their practice outdoors in windy conditions, brought on by the impending arrival of Hurricane Helene in the Florida Panhandle. It started raining heavily after the portion open to the media.