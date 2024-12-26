Thursday Practice Report: Wide Receivers Return
The Miami Dolphins returned to practice Thursday after taking Christmas off, and starting wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was in attendance.
This is good news after Waddle had to miss the Week 16 victory against the San Francisco 49ers because of the knee injury he sustained the previous week in the loss against the Houston Texans.
The extent of Waddle's participation won't be known for certain until the injury report is released later Thursday, though it's safe to expect him to be limited.
Also spotted during the portion open to the media was fellow wide receiver Dee Eskridge, who sustained what looked like a serious knee injury during the Week 14 victory against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.
Waddle was estimated as a DNP on the first injury report of the week Wednesday, while Eskridge was estimated as limited.
DOLPHINS PLAYERS NOT SPOTTED
The three players not spotted during the open portion of practice Thursday were tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Kendall Fuller and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr.
All three of them are dealing with knee injuries and were estimated as DNPs on the Wednesday injury report.
Head coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday he did not anticipate Fuller being able to play against the Browns on Sunday.
The opponents Sunday, meanwhile, made a roster move Thursday when the Browns placed starting defensive tackle Shelby Harris on injured reserve. The Browns signed wide receiver James Proche off their practice squad to fill his spot on the roster.