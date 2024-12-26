All Dolphins

Thursday Practice Report: Wide Receivers Return

Jaylen Waddle missed the San Francisco game because of a knee injury

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) reacts after running with the football against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) reacts after running with the football against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins returned to practice Thursday after taking Christmas off, and starting wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was in attendance.

This is good news after Waddle had to miss the Week 16 victory against the San Francisco 49ers because of the knee injury he sustained the previous week in the loss against the Houston Texans.

The extent of Waddle's participation won't be known for certain until the injury report is released later Thursday, though it's safe to expect him to be limited.

Also spotted during the portion open to the media was fellow wide receiver Dee Eskridge, who sustained what looked like a serious knee injury during the Week 14 victory against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.

Waddle was estimated as a DNP on the first injury report of the week Wednesday, while Eskridge was estimated as limited.

DOLPHINS PLAYERS NOT SPOTTED

The three players not spotted during the open portion of practice Thursday were tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Kendall Fuller and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr.

All three of them are dealing with knee injuries and were estimated as DNPs on the Wednesday injury report.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday he did not anticipate Fuller being able to play against the Browns on Sunday.

The opponents Sunday, meanwhile, made a roster move Thursday when the Browns placed starting defensive tackle Shelby Harris on injured reserve. The Browns signed wide receiver James Proche off their practice squad to fill his spot on the roster.

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News